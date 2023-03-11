Seth Rogen Credits Hollywood Success to Not Having Children

After more than 20 years as an actor, Knocked Up star Seth Rogen claims his Hollywood success was due to him and his wife, Lauren Miller, not having any children.

During his recent appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Seth Rogen opened up about the key reasons that he and Lauren did not want to have children of their own. “I do not [have kids]. That helped me succeed as well, definitely. There’s a whole huge thing I’m not doing, which is raising children.”

Rogen also admitted that he doesn’t believe having kids would make him happy. “I’ve been around obviously a lot of children,” he said about his child co-stars. “I’m not ignorant to what it’s like… Everyone I know has kids… Some of my friends have had kids for decades.”

The Canadian actor continued to say that some people want kids and other people just don’t want kids. “Honestly, you just are told, ‘You go through life, you get married, you have kids.’ That’s what happens…me and my wife, neither of us were like that.”

Seth Rogen then stated that he thanks God that he and Lauren don’t have children. “We get to do whatever want,” he declared. He added that he and Lauren are in the prime of their lives and enjoying freedom without any strings. “We are smarter than we’ve ever been, we understand ourselves more than we ever have, we have the capacity to achieve a level of work and a level of communication and care for one another.”

Seth Rogen Said He Wouldn’t Be Able to Do All the Work He Likes If He Had Children

Seth Rogen previously explained his stance as a childless actor during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2021. The Canadian actor told Stern that children would have held him and his career back.

“I wouldn’t be able to do all this work that I like,” Rogen explained. “People are always like — it’s something I think I was uncomfortable answering this before — but they were like, ‘How do you do so much?’ It’s that I don’t have kids … I have nothing else to do.”

Seth Rogen also said that Lauren agrees with not having kids. “I would say she wants kids less than I do,” he admitted. “I could probably be talked into it. She’s like, no. We have so much fun. I don’t know anyone who gets as much happiness out of their kids as we get out of our non-kids.”

Stern agreed with Rogen that it’s not an easy haul having kids. The radio talk show host pointed out that people can’t be narcissistic while parenting. “You have to give yourself over to parenting and they’ve got to be the priority,” he said.

Rogen went on to add, “Yeah, I don’t want that. That does not sound fun to me.”