Sharon Acker, ‘Point Blank’ and Classic TV Star, Dead at 87

Actress Sharon Acker, who starred in the 1967 movie Point Blank and appeared in classic TV shows, has died at 87 years old. She died in Toronto on March 16. Acker played Della Street in a reboot of Perry Mason titled The New Perry Mason in the 1970s. A cause of death has not been released.

Kim Everest, Acker’s daughter and a casting director, announced her mother’s death on Facebook on March 17. Everest wrote, “Yesteday at 3:30 pm we lost a most incredible lady. My mama Sharon Acker Elkington. my daughter Alexis wrote a beautiful tribute to her and for now it just feels perfect to share it. My sister Gillian Macdonald , myself, my daughter Alexis, my moms dear friend Ruth and moms lovely caregiver were all around her, holding her hands and soothing her with gentle massage to her arms and legs as she slipped away so peacefully and quietly.

“We held hands and Ruth sang my mamas favourite hymn …and she was gone …but she’s not , she is everywhere,” Everest wrote. “Hey mom like Alexis said, don’t forget to check in. We love you so so much. Our Sisters Kim Elkington and Caitlin Elkington both out of town are in our hearts.”

Sharon Acker Was Known For Her Role In ‘Point Blank’ With Lee Marvin

The Canadian-born actress’ career reigned over several decades, getting her start in Lucky Jim,” Kingsley Amis’ classic. However, she’s most known for playing Lee Marvin’s ex-wife in Point Blank.

In addition to being on the big screen, Acker also played various roles on television, including in the 1973 reboot of Perry Mason. She portrayed Helen Walling in the prime-time CBS drama Executive Suite.

Actress Appeared In TV Shows Like ‘The Rockford Files,’ ‘The Wild Wild West,’ ‘Get Smart’

Acker’s TV resume also included The Rockford Files, Alias Smith and Jones, Gunsmoke, The Wild Wild West and Get Smart, just to name a few, The Wrap reports.

Her last movie was the horror film Happy Birthday to Me. Her final TV appearance was on The Young and the Restless in 1992. Two years later, she retired from acting.