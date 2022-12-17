sharon-osbourne-hospitalized-after-scary-medical-emergency

Sharon Osbourne was rushed to a local hospital after the British TV personality suffered a medical emergency. According to reports from TMZ, Osbourne was shooting a paranormal TV show in California at the time of the incident.

Sources reveal that on Friday night, Osbourne became sick on the set of the unnamed paranormal-themed show at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California. The hotel was also the former site of the Travel Channel show, “Ghost Adventures.”

According to a spokesperson for the Ventura County Fire Department, medical officials responded to a “medical call” at around 6:30 p.m. and transported her to Santa Paula Hospital. Later, Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed that the “X Factor” judge was the patient. At this time, her current medical condition is unknown.

As her fans will know, Osbourne has seen better days. For the last several months, she’s been taking care of her husband and rock icon, Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness is currently battling Parkinson’s disease and other medical problems.

Recently, a sickly Ozzy Osbourne was spotted using a walking stick as he and Sharon were in West Hollywood. The sighting came after he revealed that he “can’t walk much now.”

Sharon Osbourne seen out with Ozzy as he uses a cane days before hospitalization

In the last few months, the 74-year-old rock icon has undergone several major surgeries amid battling Parkinson’s— all the while Sharon has been by his side. During the outing, he donned an all-black outfit and a large gold crucifix necklace.

Doctors diagnosed the rocker with Parkinson’s disease in 2019. Sadly, that same year, he suffered a terrifying fall that irritated a previous neck injury from 2003. During the incident 17 years ago, he fractured eight ribs and a vertebra in his neck.

Later, he underwent spinal surgery wherein surgeons put 15 screws in his back, neck, shoulders, and arms. While discussing the impact his health problems had on his wife, he said: ‘Never have I been laid up so bad for so long. It’s been breaking Sharon’s heart to see me like this but I will get back on tour if it f*****g kills me.’

As for Sharon’s health, in 2002, she began undergoing a series of more than 20 chemotherapy treatments for colon cancer. Fans watched her receive the treatments during the second season of the reality TV show, “The Osbournes.” Later, doctors told her she was “cancer free.”

Today, the controversial brit is often making headlines for her outspoken personality and opinions. For instance, she left “The Talk” in March of 2021 after fiercely defending Piers Morgan’s critique of Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In addition, she’s been her husband’s longtime manager. As a result, she’s found herself under fire for feuds with other rock bands. For instance, she once turned off the power when Iron Maiden played too long at Ozzfest.