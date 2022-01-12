Sharon Osbourne Shows Off New Astronaut-Style Mask

While they aren’t on TV as much as they used to be, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are always posting on their social media pages about updates.

Sharon is very active on social media. She gives updates and posts photos and videos that fans always appreciate. Since she has been off of The Talk she has been taking things a little easier than usual. Her latest post shows that she has a new piece of fashion…equipment…something in between?

Now, some folks have taken the mask thing to whole new levels. Sharon Osbourne isn’t playing around with particles, so she got a very sci-fi looking helmet-mask that is sure to keep anything safe. While it looks more like a Star Trek prop, she pulls it off very well.

Securely Sheltered & Camouflaged from Covid 👩🏼‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/mkV0HgmdCW — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) January 11, 2022

My only question is, where is the rest of the spacesuit? Seriously, Sharon looks ready to take on colonizing Mars with that thing on. However, when it comes to her health and keeping safe, I’m sure she takes it very seriously, and for that we are thankful.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are getting used to life away from the spotlight a bit. Some of that is purposeful and some of that has been part of the hand that the famous couple has been dealt. There are some issues that have made Ozzy face the reality that he might not perform live ever again. However, after the career that the rocker has had, a nice retirement is the least he deserves.

Meanwhile, the couple’s kids have been doing well. Jack recently got engaged and has his own ghost hunting show. Kelly has been featured on the show with her brother and she also has her own successful podcast. So, the Osbourne family has been doing well.

Of course, Sharon Osbourne is still posting about her husband… and his hair?

Sharon Osbourne Shows Ozzy’s Hair Through The Years

As a rock ‘n roll icon, Ozzy has had a few different hairstyles. Really though, he hasn’t strayed far from a formula. Long hair, part down the middle, and just let it all flow. However, that doesn’t mean fans and his wife, can’t celebrate his lovely hairdos throughout the years.

Sharon Osbourne took to Twitter as she usually does and showed off six decades of Ozzy and how his hair has changed through the years. From a young up-and-coming artist to the height of his fame, and finally the present.

In total, it was just the 1980s really where he decided to get creative with the style. He wore it messy, put plenty of hairspray into it, and even had some light highlights and other minor details. The style that you see on Diary of a Madman and Speak of the Devil. Before and after the early 1980s, he just opted to wear it long, black, and basic. And hey, there’s nothing wrong with that.