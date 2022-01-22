Less than 24 hours after the news broke about Meat Loaf passing away at the age of 74, Sharon Osbourne offers her condolences to the later singer and songwriter’s friends and family in a touching tribute on Instagram.

“Upon our first meeting in 1977, I was taken by what a truly nice man Meat Loaf was,” Osbourne recalls in her post. “Later in life, he was my neighbor and a good friend. My condolences to his family and fans. He was a true artist. Rest In Peace.”

Sharon’s husband, Ozzy Osbourne, also took to his social media accounts to post a sweet tribute to Meat Loaf. “Three madmen living all in a row. [Meat Loaf], [Pat Boone], and Me. Who would ever believe that the 3 of us would have lived next door to each other. Rest well my friend, you be sorely missed but never forgotten.”

Along with the Osbourne’s, others have taken to social media to share their condolences as well as memories about Meat Loaf through the years. Boy George reportedly tweeted, “RIP Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St. Johns Wood.”

Adam Lambert also described Meat Loaf as a gentle-hearted powerhouse rockstar. “You were so kind. Your music will always be iconic. I’m sure you’re singing concerts in the great beyond. Rest In Peace sir.

Meat Loaf Struggled With Health Issues Through the Years

People reported that while Meat Loaf’s music career was super successful, he had some setbacks over the years due to health struggles. He previously spoke about his “strained” voice nearly destroyed his success early on in his career. In 1993, he stated, “I didn’t know how to deal with what was going on around me. For about five years, I couldn’t work. Id didn’t want the responsibility anymore.”

While battling mental health struggles, Meat Loaf revealed he had turned to alcohol for nearly a year during an emotional breakdown. He luckily recovered by using psychotherapy. He had four sessions a week for a year and had support from his then-wife, Leslie G. Edmonds.

Meat Loaf collapsed three times while performing in the 2000s. After his first collapse, he was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome. He shared with Rolling Stone at the time, “Many people are born with this condition and can live their whole lives without ever knowing it is there. Mine appeared to have been quiet until now. The prognosis is excellent as the procedure’s success rate is over 95 percent.”

In recent years, Meat Loaf had been dealing with back issues and recently had another surgery on his back. “The back surgeries hurt everything,” he wrote on Facebook last fall. “Before the back surgeries I was still trying to do shows, that’s when some of you saw or heard of me collapsing on stage and finally stopping the tour in the UK.”