Sharon Osbourne Reveals Ozzy Osbourne Hasn’t Ruled Out Performing ‘Here and There’

Ozzy Osbourne fans can rejoice because his wife, Sharon Osbourne, said that he’s willing to do a festival here and there. Many people know that Ozzy Osbourne has been suffering a lot of medical issues in his life. Touring for a long stretch probably is not good for his health these days. Yet Sharon, in an appearance of British TV show The Talk, revealed the news that Ozzy has not ruled out concert appearances. Let’s listen in as Sharon talks about Ozzy and a few other things on her mind.

The Priince of Darkness does love his fans and it’s been eating at him that he cannot get out there and perform as usual. He opened up with SiriusXM host Billy Morrison on the Ozzy’s Boneyard channel about the possibility of touring again. “If the doctor said to me today, ‘Oh, you can tour.’ It would take another six months to get it together, you know? The only thing I’ve got that keeps me going is making records,” Ozzy Osbourne said.. “But I can’t do that forever. I gotta get out there.”

Ozzy Osbourne Is Itching To Go Back Out On The Road

While it looks like touring is probably out of the question, It almost feels like Ozzy is saying “hold my beer” when it comes to it. He’s quite itchy to go back out and perform. But his doctors have told him what they have said. He’s tried many surgeries and therapies to get back up and running. Sadly, none of those efforts worked to stem away the problems. Ozzy is one tough cat, though. Even if he ended up playing festivals here and there, as Sharon said, it would be better than nothing. And that’s somthieg Osbourne will have to settle with inside his own soul.

Meanwhile, at the 2023 Grammys, Ozzy Osbourne nabbed some victories. They were for his record Patient Number 9. He won one for his song, Degradation Rules. Ozzy won best rock album and best metal performance. But he wasn’t totally impressed by his victories. “I’m one lucky motherf***er to have won the ‘best rock album’ Grammy,” Osbourne said in a statement. “I was blessed to work with some of the greatest musicians in the world and [producer] Andrew Watt was my producer on this album.” Osbourne said.

Ozzy Osbourne also is talking about his retuirn to TV. He’s nervous about it. A new reality TV show titled Home to Roost is coming out soon. Why is he nervous? Because the previous show that included the Osbournes almost wrecked Ozzy’s family.