Sharon Osbourne Shows Off Headshots with Her ‘Camera Hogs’

It looks like Sharon Osbourne has taken to Instagram yet again to channel her inner Julie Andrews and show off some of her favorite things. Instead of raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens, though, we’ve got two furry little “camera hogs” that know how to work their best angles.

Bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens have their time and place, sure. Julie Andrews wasn’t wrong about that. But at the end of the day, these four-legged friends are a whole lot better than any brown paper packages tied up with strings. And the sound of music that they’re listening to is probably Black Sabbath. That’s what happens when one of your doggie parents is a legendary rocker.

Sharon looks as elegant as ever with her classy pearls and signature ‘do. But she is right. The two fur babies seem to steal her thunder and fans just can’t get enough of either of them.

“I forgot your Pom’s name on right, I’m so in love and those markings! Like a snuggly little teddy bear 🧸” one fan wrote.

In response, Sharon reminded us that the Pom is in fact named Rocky.

While this snap featured a light-hearted photoshoot that could warm anyone’s heart, Sharon Osbourne also took to her Instagram Story to share some sadder news. A manager tied to Black Sabbath passed away.

Sharon Osbourne Remembers Black Sabbath Manager in the Wake of His Passing

Sharon posted a photo of the late Ernest Chapman to her Instagram Story following tributes from other Black Sabbath members. “A true gentleman,” she described him as. “May he rest in peace.”

Tony Iommi, a guitarist for the band, announced the passing earlier today along with a touching message.

“I’m sorry to hear that my long-term manager and Ralph’s business partner, Ernest Chapman passed away this morning. A very successful lawyer as well as a manager, he was a rock for me in a difficult time in my career. Despite being from completely different backgrounds we really bonded. He will be sadly missed and my condolences to his wife Christie and the family.”

You can see the photo here:

Sharon Osbourne’s husband, Ozzy Osbourne, has yet to comment on the sad news but it’s presumably hard for him as well. Black Sabbath officially finished its last show in Birmingham in 2017. Ozzy once stated that not being present at that show was one of his biggest regrets. It marked Iommi’s last tour because a cancer diagnosis from 2011 made him too sick to travel for extended periods of time.