Sharon Stone Reveals ‘Basic Instinct’ Played a Role in Losing Custody of Her Child

In a new interview, actress Sharon Stone says she lost custody of her son in part because of Basic Instinct and the controversy it raised. The controversy in the 1992 drama was over Stone’s infamous nude scene. Stone divorces Phil Bronstein in 2004. At that time, a judge ruled that he would have custody of their son, Roan. Stone and Bronstein adopted Roan in 2000. Stone was a guest on the Table for Two podcast. She told podcast host Bruce Bozzi that Basic Instinct played a role in the custody battle.



“I lost custody of my child,” Stone said. The judge asks Roan, “Do you know your mother makes sex movies?” Stone replies on the podcast, “Like, this kind of abuse by the system — that I was considered what kind of parent I was because I made that movie.

Sharon Stone Says Judge’s Ruling Forced Her To Enter Mayo Clinic

“People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a 16th of a second of possible nudity of me — and I lost custody of my child,” Stone added. “Are you kidding?” Stone said that the judge’s decision resulted in her checking into “the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in the upper and lower chambers” of her heart.

Stone’s ruling, due to the judge’s decision, was only the latest example of people weaponizing her movie roles against her. The actress remembers attending the Golden Globes as a nominee for Basic Instinct. Stone remembers being laughed at by her peers when her name gets called, Variety reports.

Stone Recalls ‘Horrible’ Moment At Golden Globes

“It was horrible,” Stone said. “Does anyone have any idea how hard it was to play that part? How gut-wrenching? How frightening? To try and carry this complex movie that was breaking all boundaries and everyone was protesting against, and the pressure. I auditioned for it for nine months. They offered it to 13 other people and now you’re laughing at me. I just wanted to crawl into a hole.”Recalls

Meanwhile, Stone’s memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, came out in 2022. She writes that she was misled into appearing nude in Basic Instinct. Additionally, the actress says she had no idea about the nudity until she saw a screening of the film alongside agents and lawyers.

“That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I’d been told, ‘We can’t see anything — I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on,'” Stone writes in the memoir. “Now, here is the issue. It didn’t matter anymore. It was me and my parts up there. I had decisions to make.”