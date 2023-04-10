Shemar Moore Shows Off New Baby Girl in Sweet Side-By-Side: ‘Frankie and Daddy Twinning’

Shemar Moore’s little baby girl finally arrived and looks just like her daddy. The S.W.A.T. actor shared some new cute first pictures of his daughter, Frankie, to his social media over the weekend.

In the first photo, Moore, 52, shared a split image of both he and the baby looking left with big smiles on their faces. The second pic shows Frankie sporting her grandmother’s oversized straw hat.

“Frankie and Daddy TWINNING 😜😜 …Swipe to see Frankie stealing Grandma Marilyn’s hat swag 👒💗,” he captioned his post.

Moore and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon officially became parents to little Frankie back in January. “Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy,” a rep for the couple told PEOPLE.

According to Moore, fathering Frankie was both a dream for him and for his late mother, who always wanted him to have a family of his own. The former Criminal Minds actor lost his mother in 2020.

“Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and the spirit of Grandma Marilyn….. ❤️🕊️🥰 Mom’s dream was for me to become a father and give momma some grand babies… it took me a minute, but momma’s dream is now reality!!” wrote Moore in a separate post.

“I accomplished much and experienced the good, the Great, the light, and the dark… but this I couldnt do on my own… Jesiree Dizon, we came back into each others lives and found love again and created a magical lil human together… I’ll call her ‘My little miracle’….. FRANKIE MOORE💕💕💕💕💕💕💕,” he continued.

Will Shemar Moore and partner Jesiree Dizon have more babies after Frankie?

“Jez, I love you and am so grateful… Daddy Loves Frankie… I love and miss you everyday Grandma Marilyn ❤️🕊️ RIP 2/8/20.”

Dizon reportedly shares a 5-year-old daughter, Charli, with Imposters star Stephen Bishop. She also has a 10-year-old son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship.

The happy parents also posted an epic helicopter gender reveal back on January 9th.

“Your boy got butterflies. No, this is a special day. This is a legendary day,” the actor declared in the video. “Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore, Shemar Franklin Moore, is about to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a little girl or to a little boy, a little homie.”

According to Dizon, having a girl means that the couple will try for one more later.

“I would love a boy because my [older] boy is easy,” Dizon explained. “And I could have 10 of him. But I kind of want a girl because then we can have one more. I’m just so excited for this portion of our life together, and it’s going to be amazing.”