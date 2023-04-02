‘S.W.A.T.’s Shemar Moore to Appear in ‘The Young and The Restless’ 50th Anniversary Season

Shemar Moore has become somewhat of a small screen icon, first as a soap opera star on The Young and the Restless, and then as a mainstay on Criminal Minds. Moore then moved to CBS’s S.W.A.T. in 2017 where he honed his skills as an action star. Now, Moore has decided to come full circle by reprising his role on The Young and the Restless in celebration of the show’s major milestone season.

PEOPLE magazine recently announced that Moore would return to the long-running soap as a guest star for its 50th anniversary. Soap fans remember Moore as Malcolm Winters, a fan-favorite role that eventually won him a Daytime Emmy for Best Supporting Actor back in 2000.

Ever since the announcement, Criminal Minds fans everywhere have started positing whether Moore might swing through their fantasy world, too, for a reunion. Many fans pf the show still miss his character, Derek Morgan. Criminal Minds ended its long network television run in 2020 before receiving new life on Paramount+ as Criminal Minds: Evolution. Moore hasn’t appeared on the streaming version of the series, yet. But with this recent return to soaps, it seems like a cameo could be in the realm of possibility.

In the special soap episode, Moore will reportedly reconnect with his daughter Lily (Christel Khalil) and nephews Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic).

Moore, 52, celebrated the return to soaps (where he began way back in 1994), writing on Instagram: “Aaayyee!!! Ya Boy Malcolm Winters is coming back to @youngandrestlesscbs on Monday MAY 8th 😱👊🏽”

Shemar Moore has returned to his soap characters a few other times before

Moore eventually departed the series in 2005 after more than a decade. He has since returned to the daytime drama multiple times over the years.

In his personal life, Moore announced in January that he had welcomed a baby girl with his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon. The new father often posts on social media about his baby, and he’s very forthright about how fatherhood was a dream of his late mother’s. Moore’s own mom passed away in 2020, but she still remains a large presence in his life.

His last appearance came in 2019 when the show aired special tribute episodes to honor his late castmate and onscreen brother, Kristoff St. John, who played Neil Winters. St. John died suddenly at age 52 on Feb. 3, 2019.

In September, The Young and the Restless also celebrated its anniversary season by participating in a crossover with sister soap opera, The Bold and The Beautiful. The Young and the Restless celebrated a major feat on March 27, too: it officially tallied over 12,500 episodes, or more than 9,000 hours of recorded television.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays (12:30 p.m. ET) on CBS and then streams afterwards on Paramount+.