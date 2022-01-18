sidney-poitier-cause-of-death-released

Hollywood lost a legend when Sidney Poitier passed away on January 6. The heartfelt notes and sentiments both from those he worked with and fans from all over showed just how impactful his career in Hollywood was to so many folks. Until Tuesday, an official cause of death had not yet been released for the late actor. According to TMZ, however, an official cause of death has been revealed.

Poitier passed away from a combination of ailments that included heart failure, Alzheimer’s dementia and prostate cancer. Poitier died in his home on January 6 in Beverly Hills at 94-years-old. He was a legend for many decades in Hollywood as he was the first Black actor who won an Oscar for “Best Actor.”

Celebs React to Poitier’s Passing

The news of Poitier’s passing rocked a lot of folks all across Hollywood. He was an inspiration for so many dating back decades with all of his starring roles.

Co-host of The View, Whoopie Goldberg wrote a tweet where she said, “If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high.. To Sir… with Love Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P. He showed us how to reach for the stars. My condolences to his family and to all of us as well.”

Oprah Winfrey also tweeted about the passing of the iconic actor as she wrote, “My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Wisdom teacher. The utmost, highest regard and praise for his most magnificent, gracious, eloquent life. I treasured him. I adored him. He had an enormous would I will forever cherish.”

Documentary with Apple

A documentary about Sidney Poitier is also reportedly in the works at Apple. It was already in the works prior to his passing on January 6, but it is still happening with Apple as the doc aims to honor the life and brilliant career of one of the biggest actors in Hollywood history.

A release date for the documentary has not yet been released.