Sidney Poitier’s Family Holding Private Memorial Service Due To COVID

The memorial service for trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier is going to be a private one due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That information is coming straight from his family.

People far and wide have been sending their love and support to the Poitiers following the loss of Sidney. The 94-year-old icon passed away in his home back on January 6. However, the family will not be holding a typical memorial service. If they did, there would likely be hundreds, if not thousands, of people who come to pay their respects. And with the COVID-19 pandemic still going strong, that’s a risk the family doesn’t want to take. They explained as much in a recent statement to ET.

“The Poitier family so appreciates the wonderful outpouring of love, support, and affection for Sidney. There have been many inquiries about an event to honor his life. At this time, due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private memorial service has been arranged for the family with the possibility of a more public memorial service should the virus’ numbers subside in the near future.”

For those of you who don’t know, Sidney Poitier was the lone leading Black actor in Hollywood during the 1960s. During his illustrious career, he won numerous awards. Some of those include an Academy Award for Best Actor, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Grammy Award.

Family of Sidney Poitier Asks People to Donate to His Favorite Causes

It’s typical to send flowers when someone passes away. But Sidney Poitier was no typical man. His family is asking people to donate to his favorite charities and organizations instead of sending flowers.

“In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor him are encouraged to donate to some of his favorite organizations and charities including The Children’s Defense Fund, The United Negro College Fund, and the Alzheimer’s Association.”

There’s obviously no denying how successful Sidney Poitier was on the big screen. But his achievements were much more than just acting.

“To us, Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant actor, activist, and a man of incredible grace and moral fortitude, he was also a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father, and a man who always put family first.”

“His legacy will live on in the world, continuing to inspire not only with his incredible body of work but even more so with his humanity. We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to every single one of you for the outpouring of love from around the world. So many have been touched by our dad’s extraordinary life, his unwavering sense of decency and respect for his fellow man. His faith in humanity never faltered, so know that for the love you’ve shown him, he loved you back.”