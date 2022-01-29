Sidney Poitier’s ‘To Sir, with Love’ Co-Star Lulu Kennedy-Cairns Reflects on Working with Late Actor

Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier passed away earlier this month at the age of 94. Upon hearing the news, his To Sir, with Love co-star Lulu Kennedy-Cairns reflected on her work with him.

Speaking to FOX News about her work with the legendary actor, Lulu said she was in awe when she initially saw him. In the film, Poitier played a teacher who wins over his students at a London secondary school. The singer had nothing but praise for him, saying he not only served as a teacher in the film but in real life too.

“When I first met him, I was terrified,” she told the news outlet. “He was incredibly tall, and I’m so short. And I was living in Lululand because I was a rock ‘n’ roll, pop singer. I had never acted before. And here was this incredibly dignified man who held himself so beautifully. I just wanted to get the job right and not make a fool out of anybody. I wanted to live up to his expectations. And I knew he chose his films very carefully.”

“He was a teacher in that film, but he was absolutely a teacher in life,” Lulu recalled. “The theme of the film was about overcoming prejudice. If you are not educated, how can you understand? We are equal. We bleed the same color. And we need to connect and communicate.”

Lulu sang the iconic title for the film and to her delight, Poitier adored it. Not only did he love it, but they both danced to it. Reflecting on her time with him, she said she is “one of the luckiest people to have had the experience of hanging onto his coattails.”

Sidney Poitier’s Family Will Hold a Private Memoiral Service Because of COVID

Though Sidney Poitier touched many lives, his family recently announced his memorial service will be a private affair. As one might expect, this is due in large part because of COVID-19.

Upon hearing the news of Poitier passing away, a plethora of support came for his family. His legacy is so monumental Apple even announced a documentary was in the works. The 94-year-old passed away due to numerous factors that included heart failure, Alzheimer’s dementia, and prostate cancer. Despite the overwhelming sympathy and support, his family announced because of COVID, they don’t want to take the risk of so many people showing up. Thanking everyone for their kind words, they gave a statement about it to ET.

“The Poitier family so appreciates the wonderful outpouring of love, support, and affection for Sidney. There have been many inquiries about an event to honor his life. At this time, due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private memorial service has been arranged for the family with the possibility of a more public memorial service should the virus’ numbers subside in the near future.”