Sly Stallone Breaks Down Who Would Win in Fight With Rambo Vs Rocky

When you think of tough guy actors, you might think of Robert De Niro, Samuel Jackson, or Bruce Campbell. One actor, however, stands out above the rest. Sylvester “Sly” Stallone, the actor behind both John Rambo and Rocky Balboa, has been making hit films for more than four decades. With his inspirational characters and compelling storylines, Stallone has become one of the biggest box office draws in Hollywood history.

During quarantine, Sly Stallone took to Instagram to answer some of his fans’ most pressing questions: What’s his best film? Who did he idolize as a child? Is he writing a book?

And while these videos provided a rare opportunity to get to know the cinema legend better, no question received a better, more enthusiastic response than the most recent: Who would win in a fight, Rocky or Rambo?

Sly Stallone Breaks Down Imaginary Battle Between Rambo and Rocky

Sly Stallone did not disappoint in his response. Rather than a single-word reply, he broke down the details of the imaginary fight before giving his final answer: neither.

“Even I would pay to see this one,” Stallone begins. “If it’s two men meeting in the street and going at each other with no rules I believe the outcome would be… If the fighters were to remain upright Rocky would prevail. His body punches and Right Hooks Would eventually beat Rambo… If the fight goes to the ground, Rambo will prevail In a bloody brutal fight to the end…”

From that, you would think he’s firmly on Team Rocky. But he continues, reimagining the scene. “Rethinking this scenario, I believe that upon initial contact, since they will not be in the rain but fighting outside, basically a street fight, Rocky will land the first five or six blows. If that does not incapacitate Rambo, which I don’t think he will unless he’s caught clean, Rambo’s skill set will definitely be in full display. Which means incredibly vicious assaults on the eyes, the throat, every vulnerable part of the body eventually leading to being pulled to the ground and most likely mauled… Then again Rocky is incredibly resilient and pretty good on the ground too!!!”

In Sly Stallone‘s mind, both iconic characters are equally tough. “That’s my opinion in this fictional world,” Stallone concludes. “Final result is neither man will ever be the same.”

Sylvester Stallone to Star in Upcoming Crime Drama

Though Sly Stallone appears to have stepped away from the Rocky character for good, he still has some exciting projects in the works. The Rambo star will not only reprise his role as Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, but he will also be the leading role in the upcoming crime drama entitled Tulsa King.

Tulsa King, created by award-winning director and writer Taylor Sheridan (the mind behind the Yellowstone universe), follows a mobster as he attempts to start a new life after prison. Precious few details have been released regarding the show. In a recent interview, however, Stallone gave fans a taste of what to expect.

“Tulsa King is a very interesting story. He’s a lifetime gangster. He took the fall for his bosses and went to prison for 25 years, kept his mouth shut, and now he comes out. Next thing you know, he’s in Tulsa,” Stallone says with a laugh. “So, he has to now start a new life, create a gang, because they want him to be an earner, and that’s when the fun begins.”