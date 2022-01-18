‘SNL’ Alum Bill Hader Recalls Moments with Betty White After Their Sketch Together

Betty White was one of a kind. The late actress excelled for a multitude of reasons across Hollywood for so many decades, but a large part of that was her sense of humor. Once, White appeared on Saturday Night Live. The Golden Girls star was a hit that evening. So much so that SNL alum Bill Hader recalled some moments with Betty White after their sketch together.

Hader told Vanity Fair, “I was a very soft touch on that show. It’s well documented I would [break] easily. Kenan and Betty made me laugh, and afterwards, she said, ‘I’m so sorry, sweetie. It reminded me of Harvey [Korman] and Tim [Conway] on Carol [Burnett’s] show.’ I was like, ‘This is so cool. She called me sweetie.’”

Betty White was a sweetheart to everyone. She did right by Bill and made him laugh. She was so funny that Hader just could not hold it together and Hader admitted as such.

Betty White Quotes

White was a legend for a multitude of reasons. One of those was her warmth and advice. Betty White was always there to offer some practical, awesome advice to her fans.

White once said about aging, “Best thing about being in your 90s is you’re spoiled rotten. Everybody spoils you like mad and they treat you with such respect because you’re old. Little do they know, you haven’t changed. You haven’t changed [in the brain]. You’re just 90 every place else. Now that I’m 91, as opposed to being 90, I’m much wiser. I’m much more aware, and I’m much sexier.”

She took the aging process in stride. It was a part of life and not something you could avoid. She loved how folks treated her because she was older. She loved being older and wise and the respect that came with it. She find the positives in it all.

Betty White was also a well-known big-time supporter of animals. She once said, “Animals don’t lie. Animals don’t criticize. If animals have moody days, they handle them better than humans do.” She animals differently. She loved the different element they provided and embraced what makes animals so great for so many folks. They are far more simple than human beings and White loved that about them.

A tip from White was, “I’m a health nut. My favorite food is hot dogs with French fries. And my exercise: I have a two-story house and a very bad memory, so I’m up and down those stairs.” She didn’t follow a strick diet or anything like that. She maintained her sense of humor and loved making folks laugh. She also loved working out and eating the way she wanted. Betty White was one of a kind and Bill Hader of SNL saw that.