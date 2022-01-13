“SNL” is confirming this week’s new musical guest after rapper Roddy Ricch canceled due to COVID-19 related reasons.

This Saturday’s “SNL” episode is going to be a fun one. West Side Story actress Ariana Debose is hosting the midseason premiere. Originally, breakout rapper Roddy Ricch was scheduled to be the show’s musical guest. He is now canceling his performance due to COVID-related reasons.

But don’t worry, “SNL” is now confirming the episode’s new musical guest. Indie pop band Bleachers will be taking the show’s stage for the first time. Fronted by Jack Antonoff (previously of the band Fun.), the band has written hit singles such as “I Wanna Get Better” and “Don’t Take The Money.” Antonoff himself is also a music producer, writing and recording with big names such as Taylor Swift and Lorde.

The band is sharing its excitement with fans via social media. In a Twitter post announcing the big news, Bleachers shares an image of the famous SNL bulletin board.

the hardest attempt to date of taking the sadness out of saturday night 🍅 bleachers are the first musical guest of 2022 on @nbcsnl! pic.twitter.com/Lj94ZajjsA — bleachers (@bleachersmusic) January 12, 2022

Bleachers fans are unable to contain their excitement about the band’s “SNL” debut. It sounds like Saturday night will be a happy one after all. “Hearing Ariana DeBose say ‘we’ve got a great show for you tonight, bleachers are here, so stick around we’ll be right back’ will actually take the sadness out of Saturday night (live),” one fan says. “now i can force my parents to watch and push the bleachers agenda onto them,” another user jokes.

Roddy Ricch’s “SNL” Statement

Unfortunately, Roddy Ricch fans will not be able to see the star rapper on the show this week. In a short statement, Ricch tells his fans that the cancellation is due to a COVID-19 exposure.

“Due to recent COVID exposure on my team and to keep everyone safe I won’t be able to perform on SNL this weekend,” he says. “I’m working with the SNL team to lock in a new date though!”

A surge in coronavirus cases has made production of “SNL” a bit more difficult. With reduced crews and a lack of a studio audience in most recent episodes, the show is getting creative with how it can continue its live segments. These setbacks do not appear to be marring fans’ enjoyment of each skit. Since 2020, stars and celebrity hosts such as Kim Kardashian, Tina Fey, and Kacey Musgraves have all given viewers something to talk about.

We hope at Roddy Ricch’s team stays healthy and safe during this time. Fans hope to see the rapper up on the “SNL” stage soon.