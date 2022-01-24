Some ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are Confused About Stabler and Benson Romance Notions

Okay, Outsiders. We need your opinion on this one. Should Law & Order: SVU’s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler become a couple? Fans on the internet seemed to have mixed opinions.

There isn’t a person on the planet who doesn’t love Law & Order: SVU actors Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni. Hargitay has been starring on the show since it first started in 1999. In the 23 seasons since then, her performances as Olivia Benson have earned all kinds of various awards including a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

As for Meloni, he, too, rose to stardom alongside Hargitay on the crime drama series. He played the role of NYPD Detective Elliot Stabler for the show’s first 12 seasons. He recently reprised his character on the Law & Order spin-off, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Benson and Stabler have a history of being partners who always had each other’s backs. They were also very close friends. Despite how close they are, they never actually got involved romantically. While some fans wish every day to see them become a couple, there are others out there who don’t see the appeal.

One user on Reddit who goes by the name of u/boulderingbabe made a post titled, “Did anyone else never pick up on a romantic relationship between Benson and Stabler?”

“I never thought of their relationship as romantic. Always seems supportive of each other but never in a love interest way. I understand why people would ship them, but honestly they don’t seem well suited for one another [in my opinion].”

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Reply to Reddit Post

You can check the post on Reddit out for yourself, but it’s safe to say that Law & Order: SVU fans are split right down the middle when it comes to the relationship status of Benson and Stabler.

“Yeah I never really picked up on it myself,” one fan replied. “The characters are older than me so maybe I missed some context? But I always felt they were super close in a platonic way and never thought of them as relationship material for each other until other fans suggested it. I still don’t like the idea of them together.”

“Watching from the beginning,” said a second fan. “I always got a slightly closer than brother-sister vibe out of them.”

Meanwhile, a third fan said that at first, they didn’t see it. But it’s been hard to deny their feelings with each passing season.

“As the early seasons went on I think there were little things thrown in that could be interpreted by the viewers as ‘romantic’ but could just as easily be chalked up to close, supportive partners. It was always clear that they were never physically romantic. However, their emotional attachment to each other seemed to get deeper and deeper with each passing season.”