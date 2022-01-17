‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Kim Coates Blasts Dallas Cowboys

If you’re a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, you’re not having the best Monday, we suspect. The Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wildcard Round in the NFL Playoffs Sunday evening in gut-wrenching fashion. The Cowboys lost after Dak Prescott scampered for 17 yards on the last play of the game only for there not to be enough time on the clock for the team to spike it for one final play. Game over. 49ers advance. It was a brutal moment for Jerry Jones’ team and Sons of Anarchy star Kim Coates blasted the Dallas Cowboys over the ending.

On his personal Twitter account, Coates unloaded on the team. In his tweet, he wrote, “The Dallas Cowboys are the worst coached the worst played the worst owned the worst everything NFL team at this moment I’ve ever seen. Where’s my Tom Landry and Leroy Jordan when I need them. Embarrassing … truly .. Thank the football gods I’ve still got my Buffalo Bills.”

The Dallas Cowboys are the worst coached the worst played the worst owned the worst everything NFL team at this moment I’ve ever seen. Where’s my Tom Landry and Leroy Jordan when I need them. Embarrassing … truly .. Thank the football gods I’ve still got my Buffalo Bills 😎 — Kim Coates (@KimFCoates) January 17, 2022

For folks who are not aware, Coates is a fan of the Bills. The Bills absolutely walloped the New England Patriots on Saturday evening to advance to the next round of the playoffs to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium.

Kim Coates on ‘Sons of Anarchy’

Coates had an incredible run as Tig on SOA. He talked to Daily Actor about his role over the years and how he did it and how his character wrapped up in Charming. He said, “Great question. I don’t know. I don’t know how to answer that, because the only person who knows is Kurt Sutter. So every time we think Juice can’t even hang himself right, he’s still alive. Tig should have been killed two or three times I’m sure by now. Everyone wants Clay dead, I don’t know how he’s going to end this thing.”

Tig kept hanging around on SOA. He kept finding a way as Coates said.

He concluded, “But I will tell you from the bottom of my heart, I can’t wait to move on. Kim Coates. I’ve had the best time on this show. This has been my awakening of a regular on a television series, I’ve never done that before, I go to arcs. Arcs. I’m so glad that Kurt and John Linson invited me to this party, because it’s really taught me that there’s some amazing, amazing television being written right now for men and women, and I can’t wait for my own show. I can’t wait for to do my show now, you know. It’s been great being able to support Charlie, Ron, and Katey like all of us have. Sutter giving us our stuff here and there, and being a part of this team is something I’ll never forget, and I’m really glad that there was Sons of Anarchy for me to have a regular role on television.”

He was ready to move on. It was a great role, but he was ready to expand. You can watch Sons of Anarchy on Hulu.