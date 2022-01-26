‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ron Perlman Announces Engagement to Former Co-Star

Big news this week for former “Sons of Anarchy” star Ron Perlman. Yes, the longtime Hollywood star, Ron Perlman, announced his engagement to a former co-star. Perlman is now engaged to Allison Dunbar. The two starred together in the film “StartUp.”

It was Dunbar, though, not Perlman, who revealed the news via her personal Instagram page. In a new post that showed the duo dancing with another, she wrote, “My fiancé is tres hot.”

Fans loved the announcement by Dunar. One fan wrote in the comments, “Beautiful couple! I’m happy for both of you.”

Another fan wrote, “Congratulations honey!! Ohh I just love love. What a gorgeous couple you make.”

Ron Perlman on ‘Sons of Anarchy’

Perlman starred on “Sons of Anarchy” for many years. His role as Clay Morrow was one of the more terrifying characters on television at the time. Still, Perlman excelled in the role. He was a huge hit as the President of SAMCRO. His complicated relationship and power struggle with Jax are still wrestled with a lot to this day.

Perlman told NPR of the role, “I did have to audition for it. They had already shot the pilot with another actor playing Clay Morrow. And the network decided that they weren’t getting what they were hoping to get and that they were willing to – they loved the series enough to – if they thought they found the right actor, they were willing to reshoot the pilot and start – restart the clock and green light the show for a whole first season, which is 13 episodes.”

How different would the show had been had it not have gone to Perlman at the time? He was not the first Clay, but he fit and the show adapted it accordingly.

Ron Perlman As Clay

He concluded, “The original actor is a brilliant actor. I won’t mention his name, but he’s – I’m a huge fan of his. But he’s a very subtle guy. And he has a very kind of a quiet, understated presence about him, which, in terms of this particular guy, Clay Morrow, they were looking for way more dynamic. They were looking for higher highs and lower lows and a lot of very, very kind of…”

Perlman was more of what they wanted. He could be both extremely scary and extremely charming as Clay Morrow. He had a presence about him on the show that Jax and the rest of SAMCRO felt and feared throughout. His dynamic as an actor was the right recipe to mix with Charlie Hunnam’s Jax Teller for those particular reasons and many more.

You can watch “Sons of Anarchy” on Hulu.