‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ron Perlman’s Fiancée Appeared in One of Beth Dutton’s Legendary ‘Yellowstone’ Scenes

“Sons of Anarchy” star Ron Perlman’s fiancée Allison Dunbar might look familiar to “Yellowstone” fans. The actress appeared in a season two episode, “Enemies By Monday.” In the episode, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is accused of shoplifting by a racist jewelry store owner, Veronique (Allison Dunbar.) Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is thankfully an old friend of Veronique, so she’s able to talk her way into freeing Monica.

Aside from being an actress and comedian, Allison Dunbar is also engaged to Ron Perlman. She announced the news earlier this week on her Instagram account when she shared a montage of the two. The post caption said, “My fiance is tres hot.” This will be the second marriage for both of the stars, who have been linked since 2019. Perlman was previously married to well-known jewelry designer Opal Stone from 1981 to 2019. The two have a daughter and a son together. For Dunbar, she was previously married to hockey star Sean O’Donnell, but they split in 2004. They share one daughter together.

Perlman and Dunbar reportedly met when filming the TV show “StartUp” that premiered in 2016. However, they didn’t begin a relationship until a few years later. If there’s one thing the two definitely have in common, it’s an extensive history in Hollywood.

How Ron Perlman Landed ‘Sons of Anarchy’

Ron Perlman has portrayed a wide variety of roles, but among his most notable may be his role of Clay Morrow on the FX series “Sons of Anarchy.” In an interview with NPR in 2015, the actor shared how he landed the role of Clay.

“I did have to audition for it,” Perlman explained. “They had already shot the pilot with another actor playing Clay Morrow. And the network decided that they weren’t getting what they were hoping to get and that they were willing to – they loved the series enough to – if they thought they found the right actor, they were willing to reshoot the pilot and start – restart the clock and green light the show for a whole first season, which is 13 episodes.”

Clearly, it worked out in Perlman’s favor. When asked if Perlman knew why the creators didn’t like the actor they had before, Perlman said, “The original actor is a brilliant actor. I won’t mention his name, but he’s – I’m a huge fan of his.”

How Ron Perlman Felt About His ‘SOA’ Character

He continued, “But he’s a very subtle guy. And he has a very kind of a quiet, understated presence about him, which, in terms of this particular guy, Clay Morrow, they were looking for way more dynamic. They were looking for higher highs and lower lows and a lot of very, very kind of …Resonance, yeah. So I understood going into it that, you know – that they were looking for a more operatic version of this guy. And it just so happened – you know, I happened to be free that week.”

“Sons Of Anarchy” ran from 2008 to 2014 for 7 seasons, and proved to be a great opportunity for Perlman. He’s since starred in several projects, including the one where he met Allison Dunbar. Despite being in his 70s, the actor isn’t slowing down anytime soon. He currently has several projects in post-production, and we can’t wait to see what he does next!