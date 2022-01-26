‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ron Perlman Goes Off on Critics of His Latest Netflix Movie

Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman has had it with movie critics. And he’s not afraid of letting them know.

“F*** you and your self-importance and this self-perpetuating need to say everything bad about something just so that you can get some attention for something that you had no idea about creating,” he told The Independent today (Jan. 26). “It’s corrupt. And it’s sick. And it’s twisted.”

The comment came after a long list of critics panned Perlman’s recent Netflix project, Don’t Look Up.

The story, which is a political satire, follows two astrophysicists who try to warn the world after discovering that an asteroid is set to hit the earth and kill all mankind. But no one, including the U.S. government, believes them.

Pearlman played Colonel Benedict Drask. His character is a high-powered war veteran who was supposed to destroy the space rock before it could make impact. However, he ends up staying home after the government discovers that the asteroid could be worth trillions of dollars.

Though the movie did fairly well upon release and includes a star-studded cast with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, and Timothee Chalamet, it received mixed reviews.

Major Movie Critics Not Impressed with the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star’s Latest Movie

Variety’s chief film critic Peter Debruge was among the people who had a negative opinion of Don’t Look Up. In a December 7th article, he wrote that the movie was “shrill and self-righteous.”

“McKay’s tone is grating,” he added. “Even if you don’t have to look far to see some version of what he’s ranting about in the real world.”

The Hollywood Reporter‘s David Rooney also panned the film by saying it was “a tiresome doomsday whoopee cushion.”

And Debruge and Rooney weren’t alone in their opinions. Upon writing, Don’t Look Up has a 55% tomato meter rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

After reading the noteworthy comments, the Sons of Anarchy actor accused the critics of “trying to do everything they can to co-opt and maintain their importance ” because the “internet has almost killed journalism.”

Despite the highly polarized reviews, the movie has done well on the 2021 awards circuit. So far, Don’t Look Up has grabbed six Critics Choice Award nominations and four Golden Globe nominations. And one of those nominations is or best picture.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards also nominated the A-list cast for the outstanding ensemble in a motion picture award. On top of that, the National Board of Review recently named the movie as one of the 10 best films of the year.

You can catch Don’t Look Up streaming on Netflix now.