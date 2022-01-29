‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ron Perlman Hints at Potential ‘Hellboy 3’

During a recent interview, actor Ron Perlman hinted at another potential collaboration with famed director Guillermo del Toro for Hellboy 3.

Perlman and del Toro have worked together on numerous movies with the actor starring in six of the director’s films. That includes del Toro’s most recent Nightmare Alley starring Bradley Cooper. Yet the actor and director are best known for their collaboration on the first two Hellboy films, which are based on the comic books of the same name.

2004’s Hellboy and 2008’s Hellboy II: The Golden Army were both successful at the box office and with fans. However, a 2019 reboot that didn’t involve Guillermo del Toro or Ron Perlman flopped across the board. The film is not the natural third movie in what would’ve been the completion of del Toro’s Hellboy trilogy.

Both the director and actor have publicly said they always planned on making the third film. Yet the project has never come to fruition. While speaking with The Independent recently, Perlman spoke about the possibility of a Hellboy 3.

“Am I eager to do Hellboy 3? No, I’m 71 f***ing years old,” Ron Perlman said to The Independent. “We owe this to the fans, and we should give it to them because it would be an epic conclusion. So Guillermo, if you’re reading, I’m not done pounding you to get this f***ing thing done.”

Additionally, Perlman added to his quote in an Instagram post. Just to clear things up, he made sure to let everyone know his comments weren’t an official announcement of a new movie.

“…and one more for the road… EDIT: in case there’s any confusion, this is more an aspiration than an announcement,” Perlman wrote on Instagram explaining his quote.

Ron Perlman Goes Off on Critics of His Latest Netflix Movie

Ron Perlman has been busy in recent history and has starred in some huge movies that have been released in recent months. He’s part of the Nightmare Alley cast as mentioned. He’s also one of the star’s of Netflix’s Don’t Look Up along with Hollywood A-listers Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep.

Don’t Look Up has been successful by the numbers, but garnered mixed reviews from critics. The political satire follows two astrophysicists who are attempting to convince the world that an asteroid is going to hit the earth, which will create an extinction-level event. But no one believes them, including the president and the US government.

Perlman portrays Colonel Benedict Drask in the Netflix film. Like his character, the actor doesn’t mince words in real life either. While speaking to the same outlet, Ron Perlman blasted critics who didn’t care for the movie.

“F*** you and your self-importance and this self-perpetuating need to say everything bad about something just so that you can get some attention for something that you had no idea about creating,” he told The Independent earlier this week. “It’s corrupt. And it’s sick. And it’s twisted.”