‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Sparks Rumors of Spinoff Project with Charlie Hunnam

It appears that Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi, who played Juice Ortiz in the series, is teasing a new project with Charlie Hunnam. Hunnam played Jax Teller in the original show. Rossi dropped a hint about a Sons of Anarchy reunion at a press event for his latest movie Emily the Criminal.

“It’s totally different. It’s really cool,” Rossi told Deadline in an interview. “There might be something coming up where we’re all back together, which is insane. Charlie [Hunnam]’s gonna announce something soon. If it happens, it’s wild, but if it doesn’t it would be perfect and really cool because we also talk every day.”

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Character Jax Teller Was A Tragic Hero In Line With Hamlet

Hunnam’s Jax Teller was a tragic hero in the same vein as Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Jax’s trajectory ended in him sacrificing himself for the benefit of those around him. His motivation was his father’s death and a drive to do evil deeds. This connection was reinforced by show creator Kurt Sutter. He followed Jax’s death with a final flash of the Sons of Anarchy logo and a quote from Hamlet itself.

Hunnam has had the desire to return as Jax even though he died. Last October, he suggested that he had an idea for a possible return. So, the question remaining is how could Jax possibly make a triumphant return after the series finale suggested that he rode his bike headfirst into an oncoming semi-trailer? Sutter, according to ScreenRant, has had an interest in looking at Jax’s sons Abel and Thomas. They both could find out more about their father in flashbacks.

Theo Rossi Has His Next Project Lined Up With Marvel Actress Hannah John-Kamen

Speaking of Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi, he’s lined up his next project already. He will star opposite Marvel actress Hannah John-Kamen in a thriller titled Rachel. Deadline indicates that Ross-Kamen will play the lead role of Rachel. Rossi will play her husband, Stephen. She’s a new mother who appears to have a perfect life. But she cannot remember the just-recent birth of her son. She can’t remember being pregnant, either. Jenn Wexler, who directed The Ranger, is on board with Rachel behind the camera.

Meanwhile, in other Sons of Anarchy stars’ news, Ron Perlman is being recast in his stellar role of Hellboy. Actor Jack Kesy, best known for his work in Deadpool 2, will take over the role from Perlman. Kesy will appear in the movie The Crooked Man. Now, this movie is set in 1950s Appalachia. It also takes place in a small town filled with witches. One of them is close to Hellboy’s past and it happens to be the crooked man.