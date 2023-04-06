‘Sons of Anarchy’ Stars Charlie Hunnam and Emilio Rivera Pose for Epic Reunion Photo

Recently, Charlie Hunnam and his Sons of Anarchy co-star Emilio Rivera delighted fans by coming together at a fan event. Riviera posted a picture to his Instagram of him with Charlie and Garret Hedlund, who co-starred in the movie Triple Frontier alongside Hunnam. During the post’s caption, Rivera disclosed that they all connected at MegaCon in Orlando, Florida.

In the caption, Riviera got nostalgic for the old day. “[It takes me] back in 2008 at the [SOA] wrap party”, he wrote. He continued, “Always a great time catching up.”

Earlier in the year, an even more epic ‘Sons of Anarchy’ reunion occurred

Per Pop Culture.com, in January, another nostalgic reunion occurred — Charlie Hunnam and Ron Perlman, two of Sons of Anarchy‘s original cast members reconnected after nearly 10 years. On Instagram, Perlman shared the heartwarming news that they were joined by other friends including Edward James Olmos from the Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans M.C., which starred Rivera as Presidente Marcus Álvarez making it an even more special gathering for fans to see. In the caption of his post, Perlman humorously referred to himself as “the obligatory old fart.”

Hunnam and Perlman were the leads in Sons of Anarchy as Jax Teller and Clay Morrow, respectively. Hunnam played his role for the full seven seasons while Perlman left Season 6. The show peaked with an impressive 92 episodes starting from 2008 to 2014, where mentorship between these characters slowly gave way to betrayal as they found themselves battling one another.

Charlie Hunnam ruled out reprising his ‘SOA’ role…until recently

For years, fans have been wishing for the beloved show to be brought back in some way. Nevertheless, Hunnam divulged that he was not eager to reprise his role in 2020. “I would never, ever put that cut back on,” he said according to Pop Culture. “I would never put his rings back on. Not even for Halloween.”

“It was a very deep experience,” Hunnam added. “I lived with that character inside me for years, like, in a very real way. In a way that manifested in ways that I could never even [have] imagined.” He continued, “He’s dead now. So there would be no ever bringing him back … When he died, he died.”



However, more recently he’s been singing a different tune. “Seeing as you ask, I have an idea that I’m exploring in its infancy that [Jax’s return] could be a possibility,” he told Access Hollywood last year. “And it would be something that I’d be incredibly excited about. So we’re sort of, like I said, we’re in the infancy of exploring the viability of the idea but next time I talk to you hopefully I’ll have information on that.”