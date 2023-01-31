Sons of Anarchy’s Ron Perlman Teases New Project With Pic From Cuban Scouting Trip

Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman teased a new project with a picture from Cuba posted on Instagram, leaving fans speculating. The veteran actor shared an image of himself standing alongside several other people, gathered around a box of Montecristo cigars.

“Cuban scout for a project long in the making and soon to be announced,” Perlman wrote alongside the image. “Watch this space!” The cryptic tease left a lot of fans clamoring to figure out just what this mysterious Cuban project could be.

Many fans took note of the stogies on the table. “[Is it] your own line of cigars?”, one fan speculated. “You gonna smoke those Monte’s?” another fan joked. Still, other longtime fans may be on a better track with their guesses. “Something Hemingway perhaps?” one user asked, echoing many of the other comments.

Indeed, Ron Perlman followers with long memories may recall another Instagram post from 2016. In it, the Hellboy star took a selfie alongside a framed portrait of the acclaimed author while filming in Cuba. “When I come back to Cuba it’ll be because [him]”, he wrote at the time.

Ron Perlman has wanted to star in an Ernest Hemingway biopic for some time

It turns out, Ernest Hemingway maintained a home in Cuba for nearly twenty years in the 40s and 50s. It seems playing the iconic writer in his twilight years is something of a passion project for Perlman.

Perlman filmed the indie project, Sergio and Sergei, in Cuba back in 2016. He both starred and executive produced the project. In fact, another producer, Gabriel Beristain, is also in the picture Perlman just posted about this mysterious upcoming project. When he was doing promotion for the film, he elaborated on his hopes to star as Hemingway during his time in Cuba.

“Enrique Cirules is one of the premier novelists in Cuba, but he also writes nonfiction and one of his obsessions is Ernest Hemingway,” Perlman told Deadline at the time. “I visited the Hemingway estate down there and did a bar crawl of all the places Papa drank and ate and wrote.

“[Hemingway’s] love affair with Havana is not unlike my own, immediate and visceral. Enrique has a theory about Hemingway’s last days and his relationship with the revolution.”

Perlman seems to think he’s the perfect casting for a more mature Hemingway. “Since I’m around the same age Hemingway was when he put the rifle in his mouth, we’re doing a story on the last days of Hemingway, focusing on the very last day. We’ll shoot it down there, his adopted home. Now that I’ve seen it, I understand and embrace his passion for the place.”

As for launching his own line of cigars? It seems less likely, but not impossible. “My body has been rejecting cigars since I quit, until this last trip, when I found I was able to enjoy them again.’ Perlman admitted.