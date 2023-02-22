‘Starsky and Hutch’ Reboot: Original Star David Soul Wants In

News of a reboot of the classic tv series Starsky & Hutch has been making the rounds, and original star David Soul took to Twitter to weigh in. Soul is eager to participate in the upcoming reboot of “Starsky & Hutch” at Fox, a show he starred in as Detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson from 1975 to 1989. He believes his original partner Paul Michael Glaser should join him on this ride too.

“Every article mentions the ‘original’ actors by name,” he tweeted. “So why not just reboot Paul and me—as a couple of old farts solving piddly-ass crimes at the assisted living facility where we would now live? Who can do Starsky and Hutch better than him and me?”

Of course, fans of the original series loved the quip, but wouldn’t mind actually seeing the idea become a series. Screenwriter Ben Trebilcook even hinted that a concept in the same wheelhouse was in the works at some point. “I remember us discussing this twenty years ago; the S&H friendship (forget the car..),” he wrote. “Shame it didn’t come off back then.”

There was even a high-profile actor that threw his hat in to be Starsky & Hutch’s new sidekick. New Radio star and sketch comedy legend Dave Foley tweeted his shot while revealing he’s a huge fan. “Sounds great. Can I play the upstart 60 yr old who thinks he knows it all but he hasn’t seen s–t. PS watched every episode of the original,” he tweeted.

Why not let the original stars be involved in the ‘Starsky and Hutch’ reboot?

With revivals being all the rage, it seems like Soul should be involved on some level. Until the scripts arrive, no definitive decisions will be made; yet it appears that Soul and Glaser – both 79 at present – may have a chance to reprise their original roles.

David Soul’s comments come on the heels of a proposed Starsky & Hutch reboot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is going in a decidedly different direction. The contemporary reimagining will center around two female sleuths, Sasha Starsky and Nicole Hutchinson. Amidst their adventures in the quirky town of Desert City, they keep faith in one another’s friendship and strength while attempting to solve an age-old mystery: who wrongfully sent their fathers behind bars 15 years ago for a crime they didn’t commit?

William Blinn penned the original series of Starsky and Hutch that ran from 1975-79 on ABC. It featured David Soul, Paul Michael Glaser in its title roles, Antonio Fargas as Huggy Bear—the two detectives’ informant—and a signature cherry-red Ford Gran Torino with a white stripe across it.

Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, and Snoop Dogg lampooned the series in their 2004 blockbuster. A separate tv reboot from director James Gunn was going to Amazon in 2017 but never launched.