‘Starsky & Hutch’ Female-Led Reboot of Classic ’70s Series in the Works

Television networks do a pretty good job with reboots and Fox is undertaking another one with Starsky & Hutch. The 1970s police drama, which originally starred David Soul and Paul Michael Glaser, will have female leads this time around. Sasha and Nicole will be taking over on the new show. There’s no word on which actress will play either one of them.

Instead of having srorylines around Bay City, as was in the original ABC show, the new reboot will involve antics in a fictional town known as Desert City, Daily Mail reports. Starsky & Hutch ran four seasons from 1975-79 on the ABC network.

‘Starsky & Hutch’ Reboot Will Have Female Detectives As Lead Characters

The Hollywood Reporter indicates that Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorne confirmed this during the week. Showrunners Sam Sklaver and Elizabeth Peterson will read the new show with two female detectives, Sasha Starsky and Nicole Hutchinson.

The Hollywood Reporter said that the main characters “solve crimes in the offbeat town of Desert City while staying true to their friendship, their awesomeness, and somehow also trying to unravel the mystery behind who sent their fathers to prison 15 years ago for a crime they didn’t commit.” This is just one of a number of new projects under the development eye of Fox.

TV Show Was Remade Into 2004 Movie Starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson

Starsky & Hutch also became a 2004 movie starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson. The movie’s plot follows the two police detectives as they set out to bust a notorious drug lord in Bay City with the help of Huggy Bear (Snoop Dog), a police informant.

Moving from male to female leads in a series is not new in Hollywood. Many other classic movies and TV shows are getting the reboot with gender flips taking place. For Instance, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon starred in 2016’s reboot of Ghostbusters. In the original movie, Harold Ramis, Bill Murray, and Dan Aykroyd starred in the roles.

While 2018’s Ocean’s 8 also switched things up with Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, and Cate Blanchett creating a power trio from George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon’s blueprint.

Meanwhile, Soul previously revealed that he actually wanted to switch roles with his co-star Glaser, hoping to portray Starsky rather than Hutch.

“When [Paul] walked into the audition of Starsky & Hutch, was I Hutch? I wanted the other part as I thought mine was pretty boring,” Souil said on the British TV show This Morning. “I told the producers, but they said no you’re the blonde and he’s the curly haired one so it needs to be this way.”