‘Starsky & Hutch’ Star Paul Michael Glaser Reflected on Surviving Personal Tragedy

Fans of the 1970s cop show Starsky & Hutch keep up with the show’s stars. The life of Paul Michael Glaser has not been easy, though.

Glaser, who played David Starsky opposite David Soul’s Kenneth Hutchinson on the ABC show, and his life get some attention. We lean on a story from Best Life Online for some details. The Starsky & Hutch star married his first wife, Elizabeth Glaser, back in 1980. In 1981, the couple had their first child named Ariel.

Now, Elizabeth received a blood transfusion while giving birth. While that might happen sometimes, at the time, the wife of the Starsky & Hutch actor contracted HIV.

‘Starsky & Hutch’ Star’s Wife Dies After Unknowlingly Receiving HIV via Blood Transfusion

Elizabeth, Ariel, and the couple’s son Jake did not discover this happening until many years later. Sadly, Ariel would die at 7 years old and Elizabeth died in 1994. Jake is still alive at 37 years old.

With this tragedy, one wonders how Paul Michael Glaser stayed alive himself? So much death and pain can lead some people over the edge. Last year, Glaser talked about this part of his life with Page Six.

“It challenged me to survive,” Glaser says. “I was very fortunate. I had a really good teacher who I worked with for a long time to get past my rage and anger and gain some insight into what happened to me and what I could or could not do with it.”

Foundation Works To Focus on Education, Research on AIDS and Children

Upon finding out about this situation, Paul and Elizabeth advocated for more research and education on how AIDS affects children.

The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, named for her, delves deeply into these matters to this day. Its work has provided insight and information to the understanding of AIDS and HIV around the world.

The Starsky & Hutch actor would marry his second wife, Tracy Barone, in 1996. The couple stayed together until 2007. They have one child, a daughter named Zoe, from their marriage.

If you ever watch the TV series in reruns, then you will find actor Antonio Fargas played a beloved character named Huggy Bear. The movie had Snoop Dogg play that role.

Glaser and Soul remain friends to this day. Back in a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times, Soul talks about looking at Starsky & Hutch in hindsight and how much appreciation he has for Glaser.

“I think, today, the further we get away from it, the more value we can see it was,” Soul said. “It was a good show. Today Paul is still my best friend. We can disagree on everything, or agree on everything, but he still remains a significant part of my life. I love the guy.”