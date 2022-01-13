‘Station 19’: Could Nicole Ari Parker Join Husband Boris Kodjoe on the Show?

It’s been a busy year for actress and model Nicole Ari Parker and her husband, Austrian actor Boris Kodjoe. The power couple has worked on multiple projects together both on-screen and off.

In an exclusive interview with ET’s Rachel Smith, Parker chats about if we can expect to see her join Kodjoe on Station 19 as well as the duo’s upcoming Lifetime thriller, Safe Room.

When asked if Parker will be joining the Station 19 crew anytime soon, Kodjoe responded saying, “We tried. She has been so busy lately. It’s been really hard to get her.” It appears to just be a matter of scheduling.

Station 19 centers on a group of heroic firefighters based in Seattle. The crew of brave rescuers risks their lives both on and off the clock in the action-drama series.

“I want to be on that show so bad,” Parker quipped. “She wants to be on Station 19, it would be so great to have her,” Kodjoe agreed.

Nicole Ari Parker and Husband Star in New Upcoming Film

Lifetime’s new thriller Safe Room stars Nicole Ari Parker, Drea de Matteo, Nik Sanchez, Mackenzie Astin, and Boris Kodjoe. The film is also Kodjoe’s directorial debut. Parker and Kodjoe open up about their thoughts on the script in an interview with ET.

“You know, we both responded equally to the beautiful script written by Nneka Gerstle, because it’s about the mother and a son and the mother dealing and managing their situation of her son being on the spectrum, and then throughout the movie she gets to know her son better under these crazy circumstances, because the son witnesses a murder across the street and the killers come after them,” Kodjoe, who stars in and directs the film said. “So, it was a thriller, it was a drama, it had elements of a love story between a mother and a son, so, what’s not to like?”

Parker admits the combination of the film script coupled with the opportunity to work alongside her husband is what drew her to the project.

“Absolutely, I thought this was his time. I mean this was something that he’s always wanted to do,” she explained. “And to have this thriller, action, drama, family story all rolled into one, I just thought it was a great opportunity for him to do what he loves doing and it was a joy to be a part of it and watch him go,” she said in regards to her husbands’ directorial debut. “I mean it was a lot of pressure, and he just rose to the occasion and I’m so proud of him.”

In addition to Safe Room, Parker and Kodjoe are working on their own respective series. Kodjoe on ABC’s Station 19, and Parker starring as Lisa Todd on Sex and the City spinoff, And Just Like That.

Safe Room debuts on Lifetime on January 15.