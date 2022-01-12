Steve Harvey Blasts Cancel Culture, Says ‘Political Correctness’ Ruined Comedy

A lot is said nowadays about cancel culture. Now, Steve Harvey says that he can’t do another stand-up special because of it.

Harvey has been doing comedy for a long time. He has a successful morning radio show and of course, has been the Family Feud host for years. Now, he has a new show coming out called Judge Steve Harvey. While talking about the upcoming series, he remarked on cancel culture.

“We’re in the cancel culture now,” he said while on the Television Critics Association press tour panel. “Nobody can say anything he wants to – Chris Rock can’t, Kevin Hart can’t, Cedric the Entertainer can’t, D.L. Hughley can’t. I can go down the list. The only person that can say what they want to say on stage is Dave Chappelle because he’s not sponsor-driven. He’s subscription.”

Steve Harvey continued his rant against cancel culture. “If I had tried to continue as a stand-up, there’s no way I could maintain it because political correctness has killed comedy, has killed it. Every joke now, it hurts somebody’s feelings.”

It was back in 2008 when Harvey released his last stand-up special. He had two in just as many years from 2006-08. First was Steve Harvey: Don’t Trip… He Ain’t Through with Me Yet followed by Still Singing. The Steve Harvey Morning Show can still be heard across the country as well featuring himself along with Shirley Strawberry, Nephew Tommy, and other personalities.

For Steve Harvey, it comes down to folks not understanding comedy and what goes into the work that he and other comedians do.

Steve Harvey Says People Don’t Understand Jokes

One of the big reasons why Harvey says he doesn’t feel comfortable doing a standup special is because people don’t understand the process. While the comedian and host talked with the media, he explained what he meant and why he thinks he will have to wait until his TV career is over with to return to the stage.

“What people don’t understand about comedians is that a joke has to be about something. It has to be about somebody. We can’t write jokes about puppies all the time. The joke can’t be about bushes all the time. Some of these jokes have to be about people – because that’s the most interesting topic. So if I come back, I have to wait until I’m done [with my TV career]. And I’m not done. I’d have to call it This Is It or something like that.”

There was a possibility that the comedian would have returned to the standup stage. However, before he made the decision he had a conversation with his wife. She told him that there were bigger plans and to keep on waiting for a new opportunity. So, don’t expect to see Steve Harvey on stage doing a routine any time soon.