Steve Martin Mourns ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ Star Howard Hesseman

Comedy legend Steve Martin mourned the passing of his friend, fellow actor Howard Hesseman, known for WKRP in Cincinnati.

“I worked with Howard Hesseman a bit in the early 70s,” Martin tweeted. “I’m paraphrasing: ‘I bought a set of leather luggage today. It looks new now, but 25 years from now I’ll have a set of groovy luggage.'”

Martin’s tribute includes a paraphrase of one of Hesseman’s jokes. For those unfamiliar, Hesseman starred as disk jockey Dr. Johnny Fever on WKRP in Cincinnati from 1978 to 1982. He earned two Emmy nominations for his role. He also starred in Head of the Class in the mid to late 1980s. Additionally, the actor made many guest appearances on other series, including One Day at a Time and That ’70s Show.

Hesseman passed away on Jan. 29, 2022. He was 81 at the time of his death. His passing was the result of complications with a colon surgery. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Caroline Ducrocq.

Hesseman and Martin appeared together in several projects, but most of their friendship was offscreen. As you can see in the above video, the two have a natural chemistry that’s hard to replicate.

Steve Martin Mourns Betty White

Martin also tweeted a story eulogizing late icon Betty White. In the story, Martin explained the sweet story of how he first met White, long before his rise to fame due to film roles and Saturday Night Live hosting gigs.

“In 1974, I was an obscure opening act for Linda Ronstadt at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Passing through the lobby before the show, I saw Betty White and her husband Allen Ludden waiting in line,” the comedy genius tweeted.

He followed up with another tweet explaining how the conversation went down between the two television greats–three, if you count Ludden.

“I loved Betty White, so I went up to them: ‘I’m so honored to meet you both,'” he continued. “And then I said, ‘Isn’t Linda great?’ She said, ‘We came to see you.’ I said, ‘Why?’ ‘Because we heard you were funny.’ I was elated.”

Fans appreciated White’s kind words just as much as Martin did. One twitter user wrote: “Betty is a legend and so are you!!!!!!! Your delivery is as exacting as it ever was. Sharp, clear and precise with just the right amount of feeling.”

“What an awesome event in your life,” another echoed. “I’m very happy Betty White & husband were there to see you. What an honor. You are very funny & I love you for that. Thanks.”

The world of comedy is small, after all. It’d be hard to have a career as long and iconic as Martin’s without building up some memorable stories.