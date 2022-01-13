Steve-O Explains ‘Jackass’ Pay Dispute With Johnny Knoxville

Although they are reuniting for the upcoming film Jackass Forever, co-stars Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville had a bit of a rift not too long ago about a salary situation.

While chatting with Variety, the Jackass star revealed how he tried to negotiate for a better salary in the upcoming fourth film. When talks between Steve-O, MTV, and Paramount began to drag out, he decided to go public about the situation. This in return caused the rift between him and Knoxville.

When speaking about how Jackass Forever became a reality, Steve-O stated, “I was in shock. I was in disbelief when I learned that Knoxville was trying to make a fourth Jackass movie after an entire decade of inactivity with the Jackass brand. The contracts have never been fun but this time around, it was even less fun.”

The Jackass co-star then revealed that he felt that over the past decade he’d really worked extremely hard to build momentum for himself as a bad in his own right. “I wanted to retroactively stick up for myself. Over the course of Jackass, I had never so much as countered. I never pushed back [and] I built myself up.”

‘Jackass’ Stars Steve-O & Johnny Knoxville Resolve the Issues

That’s when Steve-O recalled his entertainment lawyer advising him to go for it and try to negotiate. But he admitted that he blurted out things in his interviews, which was counterproductive. “So that’s what really p—ed off Knoxville. We had a little rift, you know? My lawyer finally called me up and said, ‘Hey, take it dude. This is going to get ugly.’”

Steve-O then shared that he didn’t feel bad about the situation at the beginning. “Because I handled it poorly and I’ll own that. I own it with Knoxville. I own it with you. What can I say? I was an a—hole.”

The Jackass co-star went on to explain that he called Knoxville and stated he acknowledged the way he handled the situation was “f—ing bulls—“ and he put it out there that he was wrong. “It was the most healing conversation that he and I had ever had. I felt emotional about it.”

The Jackass castmate also declared that he wasn’t trying to kick up any mud or anything about the situation. “The point is without fail, throughout the history of this franchise, as soon as we’ve gotten together in one place, there’s this unbelievable magical chemistry. It was not different this time.”

Jackass Forever is set to premiere on February 4th. As previously reported, the film follows the usual suspects of the franchise after 11 years of hiatus. Knoxville, Steve-O, and Chris Pontius have officially returned. Jeff Tremaine is directing the film.