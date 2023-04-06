Steven Tyler Denies Sexual Assault Allegations Stemming From Decades-Old Incident

Steven Tyler, the lead singer of rock group Aerosmith, has denied all allegations made against him in a recent sexual assault lawsuit. Tyler recently filed a response to the lawsuit on March 29 in Los Angeles Superior Court. Julia Misley brings that lawsuit against him. She accuses Tyler of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler denied all allegations made against him in a recent sexual assault lawsuit.Tyler filed a response to the lawsuit on March 28 in Los Angeles Superior Court. The lawsuit was brought against him by Julia Misley, who accused the singer of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.was brought against him by Julia Misley, who accused the singer of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In new court documents, Tyler claims that he and Misley – known as Julia Holcomb – had a consensual sexual relationship. This is despite the woman being 16 years old at the time. Tyler also claimed he has immunity due to being the legal guardian of Misley at the time of the relationship. The documents were obtained by Fox News Digital,

Steven Tyler Requests That Lawsuit Be Dismissed With Prejudice

Steven Tyler did request that the lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice. That means it could not be reinstated at any time. In the lawsuit originally filed by Misley, she alleged that she had met Tyler at an Aerosmith concert in 1973 in Portland, Oregon, shortly after her 16th birthday. The four-time Grammy Award nominee was 25 years old at the time. The lawsuit stated that Tyler had taken Misley back to his hotel room. They discussed her age and her troubled home life. She alleged that he had “performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon” her. He then sent her home in a taxi the following morning.

The lawsuit also includes direct quotes from Tyler’s 2012 memoir Does the Noise in My Head Bother You? He wrote that he “almost took a teen bride.” But he did not name the teenager.

Julia Misley States That She Was ‘Powerless To Resist’ Tyler’s Power, Fame, Finances

Misley gives a statement after the lawsuit was filed, specifically naming Tyler, Fox News reports.

Misley said she “was powerless to resist” the musician’s “power, fame and substantial financial ability.” According to the lawsuit, Tyler “coerced and persuaded Plaintiff into believing this was a ‘romantic love affair.'”

“My name is Julia Misley, formerly Julia Holcomb. I am making this statement because, at the age of 65, I have discovered that through a recent change in the law, I have a new opportunity to take legal action against those that abused me in my youth,” the statement, obtained by Fox News Digital, said.