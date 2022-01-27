‘Storage Wars’: One Man’s Roadkill Is Another Man’s Treasure

We may have stumbled upon the strangest find in Storage Wars history—a box of self-preserved rodent skeletons. And unsurprisingly, they weren’t worth a single penny.

The critters were found by former castmate Darrell Sheets and his granddaughter Zoie. And they came from a buy that seemed quite promising.

The animals were showcased in a Season 11 clip, which you can watch below.

The video opens with Darrell first opening the locker. And it seemed to be a chef’s paradise. It was filled with every type of Le Creuset piece you could imagine, as well as expensive knife sets and cutting boards.

The unit also had some well-made wooden furniture pieces. So in all, it was a good buy. But after sorting through the expensive stuff, things started to get creepy.

The ‘Storage Wars’ Pro Found a Box a “Smelly” Animal Bones

As the Storage Wars bidder was getting to the final boxes, he found a stash of animal skeletons hidden in the corner. Lots of them. There were birds, lizards, snakes, and more. And all of them “were a little smelly,” according to Zoie.

To make the situation even more unsettling, the skeletons were all carefully stored in bubble wrap. Apparently, the former owner had great pride in his bizarre collection.

But despite the fact that most people would run from such a sale, Darrell wanted to see how much money he could get for the animals. He is in the business of resale, after all.

“Zoie loves animals, and grandpa loves money,” he said in a clip. ” This is a perfect find.”

So the two took the remains to a place called The Bone Room in hopes of cashing in on the deceased critters. Inside, Darrell and Zoie met a woman who specializes in, you guessed it, bones. And she was able to identify the species of each skeleton.

The specialist also explained just how the former locker owner preserved the animals. According to her, people keep the dead animals in a “controlled situation with beetles eating the flesh off”—yuck. And then they take the bodies out before the insects get to the connective tissue.

“I kinda wanna puke,” Darrell told the camera after his science lesson.

All very interesting. But unfortunately for Darrell, he couldn’t sell the morbid finds. And it would actually be illegal if he tried. Because as the specialist explained, the animals were roadkill.

In the end, the skeletons didn’t go to complete waste, though. Darrell’s granddaughter was intrigued by both the skeletons and the process of preserving them. So, he gifted the critters to her. Lucky girl!