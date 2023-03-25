‘Storage Wars:’ Rene Nezhoda Will Have One Last Episode with Late Father Gunter

Storage Wars star Rene Nezhoda has one last new episode set to air with his late father, Gunter Nezhoda.

Rene and his wife, Casey, have been regulars with the series since 2013, and they’ve often brought Gunther to the screen as a guest star. As of yet, he has appeared in the series seven times. His first episode came in 2015 and his final in 2019.

However, in the wake of his death, the series announced that Gunther filmed another episode that has not yet debuted. TMZ obtained a teaser, and it shows the father-son duo enjoying each other and some laughs just as they always did in the past.

The installment will air during the show’s upcoming 15th season. And, as expected, it will show Rene and Gunther Nezhoda sorting through a storage unit. The items are as unusual as ever, and at one point, Rene even finds an old grenade, which he throws at his shocked father.

The publication notes that Gunther and Rene filmed the show in Montebello, CA. At the time, Gunther had not learned of his cancer diagnosis. There is no airdate set for the episode yet.

‘Storage Wars’ Castmember Rene Nezhoda Announces Gunther’s Passing

Gunther Nezhoda announced his father’s passing on March 23rd. According to another article by TMZ, Gunther died in his sleep on March 21st from complications of lung cancer at the age of 67. At the time, his youngest son, Rick, was with him.

Gunther was diagnosed with cancer in September 2022. Rene explained that his father had been a smoker for 30 years, and that may have led to the illness.

The A&E star underwent chemotherapy, but the treatment caused holes in his lungs. He flew to Utah for emergency surgery to correct the issue, but when he arrived, doctors said nothing could be done.

In the days that have followed the announcement, Rene Nezhoda and his family have received thousands of heartfelt messages about Gunther. Most expressed how well-loved Gunther was during his Storage Wars guest appearances. Rene recently took to Instagram to show his gratitude.

“I can’t believe newspapers all over the world have written about my dads passing,” he wrote, “and we have received love and support in so many ways, there are so many comments Thank YOU.”