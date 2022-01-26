‘Storage Wars’ Star Brandi Passante Opens Up About Balancing Show and Parenthood

Brandi Passante went from being a stay-at-home mom to working 60 hours on Storage Wars and running two businesses. It was exhausting. She missed seeing her kids as much and overcompensated by buying them things. She’s gotten better working in more quality time with her two kids.

Passante rose to fame by accident. Her former partner Jarrod Schultz met the producers of Storage Wars at an auction, and they sent a camera crew to film at his store in Orange, Calif.

“They asked me, ‘Who’s the girl up front?’ Schultz said during a 2014 interview. “‘Would she mind being on TV?'”

She didn’t, but she also didn’t realize what would come next. Suddenly, she was a reality television star.

“It’s a blessing and a curse,” Passante told the newspaper about fame. “Sometimes you just want to go to the grocery store and pick up some milk.”

‘Storage Wars’ Took Over Her Life at First

One of the toughest parts of her new life was the schedule, Brandi Passante told The Dad Diary in 2020. She would often get home late but have to be up at 4 a.m. for Storage Wars shoots. They also had to drive sometimes several hours to get to a storage locker auction for the show.

All of that meant less time at home with her kids, who were 5 and 7 years old when she started working on Storage Wars.

“I try to overcompensate by taking them cool places and buying them a lot of s**t,” she said. “I want to keep them humble, as well, but it’s kind of hard when you’re not present as often as you feel like you should be.”

She didn’t feel “mom guilt” for working, she said. She thinks it makes her a better mom. But there were times she missed out on major moments in her kids’ lives. Passante couldn’t be with her daughter Payton on her first day of kindergarten.

“That was pretty tough for me,” she told Dad Diary.

Things got easier as her kids got older, and she got more control of her work life, she said.

Brandi Passante Doesn’t Wants Kids to Follow in Her Footsteps

Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schultz told their kids they needed to forge their own way in the world. They don’t want their kids to go into the storage auction business. They also don’t want them to go into the entertainment industry.

That probably won’t be a problem seeing as their kids didn’t like the spotlight.

“I don’t think that they really cared for what comes with it,” she said on the “Scorch’s Sloppy Seconds” podcast. “I think a lot of people think I never see my children or something because I don’t put them on there, but I’m doing it out of respect to them.”

Brandi stays busy with Storage Wars and is now a single parent since splitting up with Schultz in 2019. She recently added podcast host to her growing resume. She joined The Happening Now with Hammer podcast last year, where she reviews dive bars and shares bar stories.