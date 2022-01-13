‘Storage Wars’ Star Dan Dotson Thanks Fans and Friends for Tuning In

Storage Wars is back with new episodes. Since the beginning of 2022, we’ve had four new Storage Wars episodes to catch up on. “Come and Knock on Our Locker” and “Nothing is Impossible” both aired on January 4th, 2022. “Karma is a Bid” and “In Dusty We Trusty” aired on January 11th, 2022. Fans are already asking if there will be more new episodes coming out.

#TeamDotson wanting to thank all the fans and our friends for tuning in to #storagewars @aetv we hope you loved the new episodes. https://t.co/oJXPhUKzCuhttps://t.co/m1fWpP2qrv pic.twitter.com/15qC4kyTCp — Dan Dotson on A&E (@auctionguydan) January 12, 2022

‘Storage Wars’ Stars Have Been Bidding for Years

Clicking on the #TeamDotson hashtag will quickly show you tons of tweets rallying for the husband-and-wife duo. Dan and Laura Dotson are Storage Wars pioneers and are staples on the show. The new episodes we’re getting are the tail end of Season 13. Dan and Laura have been there since the beginning. They both are auctioneering experts, and even own their own business. When posting about the show, they often include the link for their personal company, American Auctioneers.

The show is one of the most popular on A&E, which Laura used to find surprising. When the couple decided to pitch their show idea to the network, she thought that surely no one would be interested in seeing them auction off these lockers. Boy, was she wrong. What started as a vague dream has turned into a reality TV empire. The couples’ combined decades of experience has served them well onscreen and off. More than a decade and 13 seasons down, we can’t wait to see what the Storage Wars stars auction off next.

Dan and Laura Share All Parts of Their Life With Fans

The couple has kept fans interested and invested in Storage Wars for over a decade. They do this by posting about more than just the show. Of course, they don’t shy away from a bit of self-promotion, but they share their personal life online as well. Dan and Laura are quick to post happy birthday messages, anniversary celebrations, and everything in between.

For example, Laura got Dan a motorcycle for his birthday last year. Of course, Dan took to Twitter to show everyone his new bike. He clearly enjoys the Harley-Davidson that his wife got him for his 59th trip around the sun – he still posts about it months later. Dan gives fans updates on changes he makes to the bike, how many miles he’s ridden it, and more. We expect that we’ll see more updates about the bike, and other personal milestones, as the year goes on. That’s part of what makes the Storage Wars couple so inviting.