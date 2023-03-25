‘Storage Wars’ Star Rene Nezhoda Speaks Out About His Father’s Death

Storage Wars star Rene Nezhoda is thanking fans across the country for sending their thoughts following the death of his father, Gunther Nezhoda.

Rene announced Gunther’s passing yesterday (March 23). Shortly after, dozens of publications broke the news, and messages of condolences instantly came flooding in. The support touched Rene, who shared his gratitude on Instagram last night.

“I can’t believe Newspapers all over the world Have written about my dads passing and we have received love and support in so many ways, there are so many comments Thank YOU,” he wrote.

Unsurprisingly, the messages continued after the posting.

“Rene- Casey and yourself are loved and respected by so many fans,” one person commented. “The outpouring of love and support is real and heartfelt because people truly care. May your beloved dad RIP and condolences to your family.”

“I loved your Dad’s big personality and spirit,” added another. “Those episodes were my favorite.”

Gunter Nezhoda Dies at 67 Following a Battle with Lung Cancer

Gunther Nezhoda passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, March 21, due to complications of lung cancer, according to Rene, per TMZ. His youngest son, Rick, was by his side when he died. Gunther was 67 years old

The A&E star had been battling the disease since his diagnosis in September 2022. Gunther underwent chemotherapy. However, the treatment caused holes in his lungs. As a result, he flew to Utah for emergency surgery, but ultimately, doctors said nothing could be done.

Gunther Nezhoda appeared in seven Storage Wars episodes from 2015 until 2019. He also filmed a Season 14 episode alongside Rene that has yet to debut, according to the publication.

Rene recorded a social media video detailing the situation after the initial news broke, and he further shared that Gunther had been a genuinely loved member of Storage Wars.

“I’m only making this video because of how you people connected with my dad,” he admitted. “My dad was one of the guys on Storage Wars who never really got any hate. People just loved being around him. The crew, including everybody, everybody loved working with my dad.”

“A lot of people have been asking how my dad is doing, and I didn’t really say anything. We kept it private because we thought he was going to fully recover. Unfortunately, he didn’t,” Rene added. “…All the love that you’ve shown him and all the support, he really appreciates that. And now, hopefully, he’s up there in heaven with my mom, dancing again. And you, know, no more pain.”

Aside from Storage Wars, Gunther Nezhoda was a bassist for musicians such as George Lynch, Michael Schenker, and Leslie West. He was also a professional photographer who worked with major corporations like Microsoft and Ford.