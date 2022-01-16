‘Storage Wars’ Stars Dan and Laura Dotson Are Enjoying Some ‘Wind Therapy’ on Their Bikes This Weekend

Storage Wars stars Dan and Laura Dotson seem to have a good time together no matter where they are. This time, for their weekend getaway, they decided to take their bikes out on the open road and feel the wind against their leather jackets. Of course, the couple had to post a few photos to commemorate their weekend vacation.

In one of the photos, Laura showed off her nametag which boasted her nickname, “Bunny.” In another shot, she stood beside her husband in full road gear with matching “Punishers” patches. And in a third, the Storage Wars posed with a few fellow biker friends while getting a bite to eat.

“Enjoy your weekend, we’re enjoying ours w/ a little #windtherapy#[email protected] aka #bunny#pffp#couplesthatridetogether,” Dan said of the excursion.

When the two aren’t out on the road or starring in Storage Wars, you can find Laura and Dan Dotson spending quality time with their family. Of course, one of the most important members is their son, Garrett. Now 23 years old, Garrett has been around for his parents’ career on screens which started 12 years ago. Now, the Storage Wars star is the show’s biggest fan, but it didn’t start out that way, according to his mother.

‘Storage Wars’ Stars Discuss Family Influence on Auctioneering

“In the very beginning, he was 11 years old and would go, ‘I am so embarrassed with you guys on television and auctioneering.’ But then about a year later he was like, ‘Mom and Dad, would you do an auction for my friends?’ And we never missed an episode, it became a family night where we always watched it together, and we’re very thankful for that,” Laura Dotson told Monster & Critics.

Auctioneering even runs in the family, though it doesn’t seem that the Storage Wars stars’ son has any interest in becoming the fourth generation of Dotson auctioneers.

“You know, my grandfather and my mom were auctioneers, and I have been doing it since I was a kid. In the early to mid-80s when we started selling these storage units, a lot of my contemporaries were selling cars, horses, or heavy equipment. These were very prestigious-type auctions,” Dan explained.

Thankfully, Dan has taken these skills and lessons from his mother and grandfather and applied them to his job on Storage Wars. Without Laura and Dan leading the bids, there would be a lot more chaos before the bidders could even get their hands on the property. Now, he’s one of the fan-favorite cast members of Storage Wars.

“…I just did what I knew, which is to sell storage units So, I started my own company American Auctioneers in 1983, and we started selling storage units. I didn’t make a lot of money, but I figured if I did enough of them that I could make a living at it. So, that’s kind of where I came from,” Dan added.