‘Storage Wars’: This Vintage Peep Show Machine Was Worth a Fortune

Season 13 of A&E’s trash-to-treasure series Storage Wars came as a surprise to fans, as the network pulled the show in 2019 with no announced plans to return. The premise is simple: investors bid on unclaimed storage units sight unseen. They then hope that some random antique or collectible lies within the musky walls of the unit, just waiting to be discovered.

Sometimes the storage unit holds nothing of much value, and the investor has to hustle to try to recoup his or her cash with lots of small sales. Other times, though, the buyer finds a rare or valuable piece shoved somewhere deep in the corner of the unit. The find may pay for the entire initial investment, or in special cases, can net the investor a massive profit.

Longtime fans of the show will recognize familiar faces like Brandi Passante, Jarrod Schultz, Darrell Sheets, Dan and Laura Dotson, Kenny Crossley, Rene Nezhoda, Casey Nezhoda, and Ivy Calvin. The eccentric Barry Weiss does not return for season 13, but that doesn’t stop the fun for everyone else.

Let’s Take a Look at Some of the Best (and Wildest) ‘Storage Wars’ ‘Finds’ of All-Time

Literally, anything can turn up in an abandoned storage unit; just ask these folks, who have unintentionally bought all sorts of trinkets, antiques, and oddities over the years.

My Little Pony. Jarrod and Brandi Schulz scored a nice profit in season 6 when they purchased a locker for just $50, a very low sum for the show. Inside the locker held a “My Little Pony” collection that netted the pair more than a “little” profit. Producers of the show estimated the stuffed animal collection to be worth close to $900.

Newspapers. Storage investor Dave Hester scored a “King” sized win in one episode when he unknowingly purchased a room full of newspapers. But these weren’t just any papers; they represented part of a massive collection of artifacts from the day Elvis Presley died in 1977. The 6,000 or so papers were worth $90,000 at the time of the purchase.

Statue of a head. Way back in season 2, Barry Weiss bought a big wooden sculpture of a head. It was complete with glass eyes and dentures. The head-and-neck combo stood about three feet high and likely scared all the neighborhood kids on Halloween. The best part, though? Barry’s head was actually a piece of art made by Mike Medow, valued at about $6,000. Scary good.

Vintage peep show. Barry the investor made another good investment in season 2 after stumbling onto a vintage arcade peep show machine in a $1,500 locker. Barry took it to a silent film historian for appraisal and learned that his naughty new toy was worth about $5,000.

Modern art. In one of the show’s biggest paydays ever, Darrell Sheets discovered that he had bought a locker full of modern art in season 3. Filled to the brim with paintings from Mexican artist Frank Gutierrez, the unit netted Sheets a jaw-dropping $300k in profit. You truly never know what you’ll find on Storage Wars.