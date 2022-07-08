LaMonica Garrett is unimpressed by critics’ scathing reviews of his new hit Amason original, Terminal List.

The series is currently riding high as Amazon’s #1 rated streaming original. And it also has an exceptional 95% average audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. But for multiple, unpopular reasons, critics absolutely panned the show. As a great juxtaposition to fans’ opinions, they only gave it a 39%.

But LaMonica Garret isn’t letting them have a say in the matter. Yesterday, he “fixed” the green splatter rating in a Twitter post, and his followers are loving it.

To do so, Garrett took a screenshot of The Terminal List’s Rotten Tomato page and plastered a giant fresh, red tomato over the critics’ score. And with that, he deemed the matter solved.

“Rotten tomatoes are an opinionated group of people,” one person commented on the post. “NO ONE cares [about the critics’ opinions]. People have always watched what they find interesting & love for the actors.”

“Thanks,” another wrote. “I loved the show and look forward to another season! And great performance @lamonicagarrett.”

Critics Panned ‘Terminal List’ For Bad Acting

Terminal List follows a Navy SEAL named James Reece who returns home after his entire platoon gets ambushed. And he soon learns that a dark force is plotting against him and targeting his loved ones. So he goes on a self-directed mission to seek vengeance.

While audiences are clearly raving, the world of critics has picked apart just about every aspect of the series. From the acting to the storyline, nearly all the “professionals” decided that Terminal List fell completely flat.

The Guardian dishonored it with 1 star and wrote that the series was “drably directed” before adding that lead star Chris Pratt “arguably [gave] his laziest performance to date.”

And Variety poked fun at Pratt by claiming that he “so visibly” enjoyed “playing He-Man” before adding that the show was so “miserable” to sit through that it “would be tough to take as a two-hour film.”

But despite the heavy criticism, Garrett and Pratt aren’t too concerned. Thanks to the series’ legion of fans, it’s not going anywhere. In fact, Pratt is already making plans for a second season.

The show is based on a series of Novels by Jack Carr. And season 1 has only just begun delving into the story. So as long as fans keep asking for more, there is plenty of material to work with.

“Carr’s written five extraordinary books,” Pratt told Digital Spy. “He’s quite a prolific author, and they’re all reading the top of the New York Times’ Best Seller list. I think it’d be fantastic to keep it going.”