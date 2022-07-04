‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Posts Awesome Split Photo for Both His Shows Currently Streaming

“1883” star LaMonica Garrett is killing the streaming game right now, appearing in the Paramount Plus prequel series as well as “The Terminal List” on Amazon Prime.

LaMonica Garrett celebrated both shows and all their streaming episodes in a recent Instagram post. The post features an awesome photo of Garrett in both roles, with a line split down the middle of the photo to show him as Thomas in “1883” and as Commander Bill Cox in “The Terminal List.”

In his caption, Garrett says, “Stream all episodes now,” along with links to Paramount Plus and Prime. See the badass photo for yourself below.

“1883” fans know that LaMonica Garrett kills it in his role as Thomas on the show. Thomas is the right-hand man of Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) and a Pinkerton Agent. He forms a sweet connection with Noemi, a pioneer, and ends up settling down with her in Oregon along with her two kids.

Thomas is a tough, gritty character. He’s no-nonsense when he needs to be but also sweet and gentle with those he cares about. Garrett’s character in “The Terminal List,” Commander Bill Cox, has less of a gentle side.

Screen Rant describes Cox as “a hard-nosed leader who must contend with his actions against James Reece (Chris Pratt).” Pratt plays the main character and the man whose world turns upside down when a bad op kills all of his Navy SEAL squad members. From the sound of Cox’s description, he might have played a role in that disaster.

To see LaMonica Garrett in action, both historically and in the modern-day, check out his shows now. All episodes of “1883” stream on Paramount Plus while you can find all episodes of “The Terminal List” on Amazon Prime.

‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett and Other Cast Members Up For Emmy Consideration

We’re only a few days away from finding out who receives official Emmy nominations for 2022. But the good news for “1883” fans is that our favorite stars have a chance at making it on the shortlist.

The shortlist comes out on July 12, with voting happening up until then. And according to LaMonica Garrett, he and other stars are up for consideration to be voted in as official nominees.

In a video posted earlier this week, we see who’s under consideration and for what categories. Garrett and Tim McGraw are both being considered for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series. McGraw’s wife, Faith Hill, might receive a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series. And of course, Sam Elliott and Isabel May are each in the running for Outstanding Lead Actor (Actress) in a Limited or Anthology.”

Stay tuned for more updates on “1883” and potential Emmy nominations. The full list comes out on July 12.