‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Official Trailer Released

The trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas was recently dropped and original star Peter Billingsley returns as Ralphie Parker. The new trailer was shared on YouTube by the streaming service HBO Max.

The trailer for the upcoming release, which is set in the 1970s, shows 51-year-old Ralphie attempting to connect with his childhood and reconcile with his father’s death by returning to his hometown. Along with his new family, Ralphie’s goal is to spread holiday cheer by giving the kids in his hometown a magical Christmas like he once had. He does this by reconnecting with old friends and making new ones.

After assuring his mother that he will make this Christmas memorable despite his father’s sudden death, he begins to worry, “What have I done? It’s all up to me now?!” The film is set 33 years after the events of the original movie, in 1973. In one scene, Ralphie and his wife Sandy take their kids Mark and Julie to see Santa at the mall.

“Don’t let him kick you in the face,” Ralphie advised his kids. As many people know, this joke is a callback to the original film where Ralphie gets pushed down the slide by Santa. Towards the end of the trailer, Ralphie uncanny resembles his childhood self by looking into the camera and laughing wickedly.

A Christmas Story Christmas is a direct sequel to 1983’s A Christmas Story

This will be the first time Billingsley has reprised the role (after nearly 40 years). Billingsley has mostly been behind the camera, serving as a producer on projects like Iron Man, The Break-Up and F is for Family.

The original film’s cast makes a comeback in this new movie, including Ian Petrella as Randy, Zack Ward as Scut Farkus, Scott Schwartz as Flick, and R.D. Robb as Schwartz. This is also Erinn Hayes’ first performance since her role in the 1983 classic Christmas film. She plays Ralphie’s wife, Sandy. Additionally, River Drosche and Julianna Layne join the cast playing Robbie and Sandy’s children respectively.

The feature is directed by Clay Kaytis, who also executive produced and wrote it. The film production companies include Warner Bros., Legendary, and Wild West Picture Show Productions. The upcoming movie A Christmas Story Christmas will be unconnected to prior films in the franchise. When it first came out, the original film was considered a flop. However, over the last few decades, it has become a cherished holiday classic.

Billingsley recently spoke to People about his character Ralphie, all grown up. [He’s]”not really where he wants to be in his life. He’s still a dreamer, so he still has these fantasies of what his life could be, where it could go.” However, after the death of his father, reality comes crashing in. “And then he’s called home with some real responsibilities and burdens,” Billingsley explained. A Christmas Story Christmas drops November 17th on HBO Max.