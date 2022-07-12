Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Streaming Services Like Paramount+, Showtime and More

It’s that time of year when Amazon Prime subscribers cash in on huge savings from the sprawling online marketplace.

Prime Day takes place on July 12-13, 2022, with sales ranging across all kinds of departments. But for TV-watching folk who want to catch up on the latest summer hits, check out these awesome deals on different subscriber channels.

Amazon Prime offers its own content in terms of movies and TV series. But subscribers can also pay a little more to add “channels” to their subscription such as Showtime, Starz, Paramount+, Hallmark, and more. Essentially, you’re putting all of your streaming services under one roof in the Amazon app.

Most of the time, these apps can add up to $20 to your bill per month. But per EW, on Prime Day and Prime Day only, select subscriber channels will be available for just $0.99 for two months.

That’s right, TV fans. Now, you can catch up on great hits that are only found on obscure streaming services, and for less than a dollar to start off. Let’s break down those $0.99 options.

First off, if you have young kids that you want to keep entertained, then it’s high time you invest in Noggin. This app, normally $5.99 a month, offers key kids’ shows like “Paw Patrol,” “Peppa Pig,” “Dora the Explorer,” and “Blue’s Clues.” If you’re looking for other kid-friendly options, consider the originally $4.99 a month PBS Kids. This Amazon Prime channel provides classics like “Arthur,” “Reading Rainbow,” and “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

More of a movie person? Then you can’t miss out on Starz, Epix, or AMC+ for less than a dollar. These services normally range from $5.99 to $8.99 per month, but you get a great selection of films included with them. Check out “Silence of the Lambs,” “Back to the Future,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Matilda,” and “Mrs. Doubtfire” on one of these discounted apps.

If you’re looking for more of a feel-good movie, then make sure to check out Hallmark Movies Now. All your favorite romances and Christmas movies can be found in one spot for just $0.99. And if you want a wholesome British mystery or historical drama like “Downton Abbey,” then make sure you subscribe to PBS Masterpiece as well.

Don’t Miss Out on These Amazon Prime Day Streaming Deals

TV fans, look no further than these discounted subscriber channels on Amazon Prime Day. You can watch all the “Star Trek” shows and “Yellowstone” spinoffs on Paramount+ for less than a dollar. Or check out Emmy-nominated “Yellowjackets” on Showtime. And for reality-TV lovers, BET+ is the way to go with exclusive content like “Sistas,” “The Oval,” and “First Wives Club.”

Want a more educational spin? Don’t miss out on Discovery+ and PBS Documentaries for only $0.99 on Amazon Prime Day. These deals and more are only available for a limited time.