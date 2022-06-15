Amazon Prime Video’s Most-Viewed Shows: See How ‘Bosch,’ ‘Reacher,’ and More Stack Up

The results are in for Amazon Prime Video’s most-viewed TV shows in the last two years, based on Nielsen streaming reports.

While some might have expected the Emmy-award-winning show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to earn the top spot, it actually goes to a debut show that premiered in February. “Reacher,” based on Lee Childs’ bestselling crime thriller series, clocked in 5.76 billion minutes of viewing in its first six weeks.

Amazon Prime Video might have expected Lee Child fans to flock to the new series. But it turns out many subscribers found the show worth the watch. In nine years of streaming original content, Amazon has never had a better premiere than it did for “Reacher,” with 1.84 billion minutes viewed from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

The total number of viewing minutes for “Reacher” even surpassed the second-place show by almost one billion minutes. “The Wheel of Time,” another popular book adaptation, took the number two spot with 4.91 billion minutes. The sensation superhero show “The Boys” followed close behind with 4.8 billion minutes. And Nazi thriller “Hunters” trailed behind that with 4.58 billion minutes.

These were the only four Amazon Prime Video originals to surpass four billion minutes in the last two years. Compared to other streaming services, though, it’s not that much.

According to Forbes, Netflix recently announced that “Stranger Things” Season 4 became its most-watched English-language show, based on data from its first 28 days. Keep in mind that Amazon’s numbers come from the first six weeks of streaming, or about 42 days.

So, “Reacher” earned 5.76 billion minutes of viewing in 42 days while “Stranger Things” Season 4 earned 46.86 billion minutes in 28 days. That’s a huge difference, though it’s likely due to the number of Netflix vs. Amazon subscribers. Plus the fact that “Stranger Things” has built up a hugely loyal fanbase over the last six years.

So, Amazon still has a ways to go to thoroughly compete with other streaming services. But it’s not doing half-bad when compared to its success several years ago.

How Did ‘Bosch’ Stack Up in Viewership Minutes?

Speaking of loyal fanbases and long-running series, “Bosch” Season 7 also earned a spot in Amazon Prime Video’s Top 10 most-watched shows. Its final season aired in the summer of 2021. And in its first six weeks, it earned 1.97 billion minutes of viewing.

That puts it at the sixth highest on the list of Amazon’s most-watched shows in the last two years. Hopefully, its spinoff series will perform equally well or better. “Bosch: Legacy” aired its final episode just a few weeks ago on IMDbTV, an affiliate of Prime.

But Amazon will likely set new records of viewership minutes in September when its prequel series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” debuts on the streaming service. Keep an eye out for more info on that in the coming months.