Best Movies & Shows to Stream on July 4th

The July 4 celebrations are just around the corner! And, most of us will no doubt be celebrating this Independence day by spending our time out and about soaking up the sun. Snacking on some ripe watermelon. And gearing up for some fabulous fireworks by nightfall.

However, it’s good to have a list of holiday-related movies and TV shows queued up for some downtime binging as well! Especially for those looking to beat the heat for a bit. Especially as temps continue to hit sweltering levels across the U.S. So, here is our list of the best movies and TV shows to catch on some of the most popular streaming services over the holiday weekend.

A Detailed Guide On What To Stream During The July 4th Holiday

We can hardly put together a list of “must-see” Independence Day films without including the most legendary of all July 4 films: Independence Day. Streaming on Hulu, this Will Smith-led blockbuster was released in 1996; and it still tops many of the best-on-screen action lists as Smith, Bill Pullman, and Jeff Goldblum work tirelessly to save our planet from nefarious alien invaders.

Next, we recommend a trip to the legendary Yellowstone ranch. What is more patriotic than the epic saga of a family struggling to protect their Montana ranch from a variety of threats? And, fans of this Paramount+ series know well that the actors in this hit series such as Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, and Cole Hauser, never disappoint.

Currently, fans can catch a few of the episodes on Paramount +. Those hoping to catch most of the award-winning show’s four-season run can turn to Peacock. This platform is airing the entire show, seasons one through four.

Catch Up On Some Of Our Favorite Film Classics This Holiday Weekend

Sure, Independence Day may be the most obvious film choice to watch this July 4 holiday weekend. However, there are a few more that we highly recommend. When Tom Cruise first put on his Navy fighter pilot jacket and killer aviators for Top Gun decades ago, he probably had an idea regarding the hit this film would quickly become.

The famed film’s sequel Top Gun: Maverick is breaking box-office records all over the charts. So, this holiday weekend is the perfect time to catch up on the patriotic film classic. Top Gun is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Another film that gives us all the patriotic feels is the Nicolas Cage hit, National Treasure. Airing right now on Disney +, this historic adventure film follows Nic Cage as Benjamin Franklin Gates. We follow Gates on an adventure to steal the Declaration of Independence to ensure the treasured document doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

Blue Bloods Is The Perfect July 4 Streaming Option This Holiday Weekend

Another good series to catch up on during the holiday weekend is the popular CBS police procedural drama, Blue Bloods. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Paramount +, Blue Bloods follows the Reagan family; most of whom work within the New York City legal system. The series stars Tom Selleck as the Reagan family patriarch as well as Donnie Wahlberg, and Bridget Moynahan.