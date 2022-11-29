casey-anthony-documentary-causing-peacock-to-get-slammed-by-viewers

Peacock recently dropped a new documentary following Casey Anthony, and let’s just say viewers have some thoughts— to put it nicely. Casey Anthony became a household name years nearly 15 years ago in 2008 when she was accused of murdering her three-year-old daughter, Caylee.

Now, Peacock has released a new documentary titled “Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies” to give her a platform to share her story about the infamous case that shook the nation.

Now, the masses are going after the streaming app, alleging the platform is attempting to get rich quick from Caylee’s murder. Or, some allege that Peacock believes Casey is truly not guilty. Regardless, there’s no doubt that a lot of people are outraged over the whole ordeal. So now, users are taking to social media to shame the app for its recent behavior.

“Shame on Peacock for letting Casey Anthony create another fictional sob story in an attempt to sway public opinion. Nobody believes you and there’s a special place in hell for you,” one user wrote, condemning the company.

In the new series, Casey Anthony uses the moment to blame her daughter’s heinous killing on her father, George Anthony. In a video from the series, viewers see Casey as she blames her dad for her daughter’s demise. She even alleges that her father was a sexual abuser and that the killing was merely a coverup for the abuse.

Social media users brutally chastise Peacock for new Casey Anthony documentary

Now, users are outraged at her sentiments. “I turned the Casey Anthony documentary off as soon she said Caylee drowned. she was literally found in a plastic trash bag with DUCT TAPE over her mouth. i’m not listening to 3 hours of lies,” wrote one enraged user.

In addition, people want Peacock to own up to its mistakes. Some are now calling for the company to reveal who approved the show.

“Casey Anthony is a selfish, self-centered, murdering b***h. What she did is unforgivable and for her to be given a platform to keep spewing her BS on is also unforgivable,” wrote another offended viewer.

Someone else added: “@peacock Caylee Marie was a sweet innocent child, betrayed by those who should have protected her.”

Caylee went missing in the summer of 2008. Six months later, authorities found her remains in a forest near her family’s home in Florida. As a result, Casey was arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of her daughter.

During the infamous trial, the state prosecution alleged that Casey murdered her daughter in cold blood. They also sought the death penalty against Anthony. However, she and her legal team maintained a non-guilty position. They claimed that Caylee had accidentally drowned before her father dumped the body.

After a six-week trial, a judge acquitted Casey on charges of murder, manslaughter, and child abuse. However, a jury found her guilty of providing false information to the authorities, leading to a four-year jail stint. She was released in 2011 for time served and good behavior.