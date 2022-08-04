Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Announce ‘Fixer Upper’ and More Shows Will Hit Major Streaming Service

This week, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled its plans to launch a unified streaming service in the near future. Content from HBO, Warner Bros., and Discovery Inc will all be housed under the much larger banner. In the meantime, HBO Max and Discovery+ will remain separate services, but the company is already taking steps to combine them.

On Thursday (August 4), the company announced that “select” offerings from Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ Magnolia Network will appear on HBO Max on September 30.

The series migrating to HBO include Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, The Lost Kitchen, Growing Floret, Family Dinner with Andrew Zimmern, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Maine Cabin Masters, and the complete five-season Fixer Upper catalog.

In addition, the network’s newest series, Fixer Upper: The Castle, will be available on HBO Max and Discovery+ on Friday, October 14. All of the shows under the Magnolia Network will be available in a soon-to-launch spotlight page on HBO Max. However, they’ll still be available on Discovery+.

HBO, Chip and Joanna Gaines Respond to Streaming News

Since the debut of Fixer Upper in 2013, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ popularity has skyrocketed to unbelievable heights. In addition to the Magnolia Network, the couple has a popular lifestyle magazine, a home decor collection, and three brick-and-mortar shops, all of which are incredibly successful.

The reality TV couple is so popular, in fact, that they have a major effect on home design trends. Take the high demand for the “farmhouse-chic” aesthetic, for example. The popularity of wainscoting, shiplap, and barn doors can be almost entirely attributed to Joanna Gaines.

HBO execs are, of course, well aware of the immense amount of adoration surrounding anything Fixer Upper-related. As such, they couldn’t be more excited to welcome the king and queen of home renovation to the fold.

“Chip and Jo are without a doubt the most beloved duo in the home renovation and lifestyle space. [They have] a legion of fans who have followed them from Fixer Upper to the launch of their very own network,” said Casey Bloys, HBO’s Chief Content Officer. “We’re so excited to welcome them to the HBO Max family.”

HBO brings Chip and Joanna Gaines’ content to an even larger audience than the Magnolia Network. Because of this, the shift is a positive one for the home renovation experts as well.

“It’s always been our desire to highlight inspiring, authentic storytelling on Magnolia Network,” the couple said. “We’re excited to be able to share these stories now with an even wider audience. We can’t wait to bring these stories we love to HBO Max this September.”