Chris Pratt Rips ‘Woke Critics’ Slamming His Hit Amazon Prime Series ‘Terminal List’

Just a little over a month after the release of Amazon Prime’s new series “The Terminal List,” Chris Pratt has a message for those who have been criticizing the show.

According to IMDb, “The Terminal List” follows a former Navy SEAL officer who investigates why his entire platoon was ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. It is based on the book series that was written by former Navy SEAL, Jack Carr. Fox News reports that critics were not pleased with the production, but fans came to Chris Pratt’s rescue and gave an audience score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

In return, Chris Pratt shared in his Instagram Stories that the series was “fresh” certified on Rotten Tomatoes. He also shared a report that suggested that he defied “woke critics” with the series. To follow up, Pratt posted a picture of “Austin Powers” villain Dr. Evil.

Meanwhile, Nielsen shares that at least 1.6 billion minutes were devoted to streaming the new Amazon Prime series, starring Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, and Taylor Kitsch. The show’s Instagram page claimed that it was the number show on Prime Video as well.

‘The Terminal List’ Stars Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch Discuss Military Authenticity on the Series

While speaking to Collider last month, “The Terminal List” stars Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch discussed how the series has military authenticity to it.

“There’s not just military tactical authenticity,” Chris Pratt explained. “There’s also trade craft authenticity to someone who’s never has his head buried in the sand. These are folks who are completely situationally aware, at all times, and who can’t turn it off.”

Chris Pratt then stated that to be able to make a show that when the spec ops community watches, they don’t find anything wrong with was their intention. “Now, whether or not we accomplished that, I don’t know, but it certainly will not be for lack of effort. We had checks and balances with military personnel, both in front of and behind the camera.”

Kitsch also spoke about what drew him to the role. “I love playing against the grain. I loved and hope this is a crazy surprise and reveal that guts you. It’s a scene that you, as an actor, you love the challenge to root something so morally wrong, and reason that and emotionally marry yourself to something like that.”

In regards to his interest in the series, Chris Pratt added, “I’m a huge fan of the books. I’ve read all five of them. I just finished In the Blood. I think it’s the best one yet. It’s really, really great. The first book is fantastic. Jack [Carr] is a prolific writer. A new novel every year is pretty intense, but that’s just the work ethic of these guys.”