Chris Pratt’s ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ to Stream on Peacock Soon, But With a Twist

“Jurassic World: Dominion” was the end of the “Jurassic World” franchise. The film will be available to stream on Peacock within a few weeks, and it involves a nice twist for fans.

The film, starring Chris Pratt as Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, was released to theaters on June 10. The movie brought in $975.9 million at the box office. Now, fans will be able to watch “Jurassic World: Dominion” on Peacock, along with the original “Jurassic Park” trilogy.

According to Cinema Blend, “Also, as an added bonus feature, the thrilling prequel short Battle At Big Rock is also going to be available for your perusal.” Additionally, both versions of “Jurassic World: Dominion” will be available to stream, including the extended version.

“Battle At Big Rock” comes before “Jurassic World: Dominion.” It takes place right after the events of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

As of right now, there has been no announcement about the first two “Jurassic World” films also being put onto Peacock.

The streaming news comes after Howard revealed she was paid “so much less” than co-star Pratt for doing the film. In an interview with Insider, the actress shared that she made $2 million less than Pratt.

The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less. When I started negotiating for ‘Jurassic,’ it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set,” she exclusively told the publication.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” Makes Its Way to Streaming

Howard discussed what was going on with Pratt. He advocated for her to receive equal pay on things that were not already set in the contract.

“What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce,'” she said. “And I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”

After sharing this, many spoke out in support of the actress. However, some said that she should have been paid less since it was Pratt’s movie, not hers.

Although there are some against her, Howard does not mind. She recently spoke with PEOPLE about critics, and how she welcomes them. This comes a lot with big titles, which she loves being part of.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” will be available to stream on Peacock on September 2.